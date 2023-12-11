Two teams on winning streaks face off as the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Islanders prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Maple Leafs enter the game sitting at 14-6-4 on the year. They have won four of their last five as well, and last time out, faced the Nashville Predators. There was no score in the first period, and David Kampf scored in the second period to give the Maple ELafs the lead. Auston Matthews would score at the end of the second and then again in the third to make it 3-0. The empty net goal gave the Maple Leafs a 4-0 win as Ilya Samsonov saved all 18 shots he faced in the shutout.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 12-7-7 on the year and have also won four of their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings had not lost a game on the road heading into the game. The Kings took the lead in the second period on an Adria Kempe power-play goal. Vladislav Gavrikov scored next, to make it 2-0 for the Kings. In the third period, Anders Lee would score twice to tie the game up. Then, in overtime, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 13 seconds into the overtime period to give the Islanders the win.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Win

The Maple Leafs enter the game sitting ninth in the NHL in goals per game, with 3.33 goals per game this year. The leading goal scorer this year is Auston Matthews. He comes into the game with 18 goals on the season with nine assists. That gives him 27 points on the season, which is second on the team. He has been solid on the power play as well with six goals and three assists. William Nylander is the team leading in points this year. Nylander has 13 goals and 19 assists on the year, good for 32 points. He is the leader in points and assists this year while sitting second in goals. Nylander has also been solid on the power play, with five goals and seven assists on the year when man-up.

Beyond the top two guys, Mitchell Marner is having a solid year. He comes into the game with nine goals and 16 assists on the year. That gives him 25 points, which is third on the team. He had two goals and six assists on the power play this year. Further, John Tavares is fourth on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with seven goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs also get help from the blue line on offense. Morgan Rielly is fifth on the team in points this year, with three goals and 15 assists.

The Maple Leafs are ninth in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted 23.6 percent of their chances on the power play this year with 17 power-play goals. The Leafs are also 16th this year on the penalty kill with an 80.5 percent success rate.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to be back in goal in this game. He is 5-1-3 on the year with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. Last time out, he was solid with 18 saves in a shutout victory. It was a nice rebound from his prior outing, in which he allowed four goals on 24 shots.

Why The Islanders Will Win

The Islanders have been scoring better as of late, and now sit 20th in the NHL in goals per game at 3.00 per game this year. Brock Nelson is their leading goal scorer on the year and the only man on the team with more than ten goals. He comes into the game with 11 goals and nine assists. That gives him 1920 points on the year, which is good for fourth on the team.

Mathew Barzal is the leader in points this year while sitting tied for second in goals this year. He has nine goals this year, while also having 19 assists, which gives him 28 points. He has been solid on the power play as well, with two goals and eight assists on the power play. Tied with him in goals is Bo Horvat, who comes in with nine goals and 15 assists, good for 24 points. He also has been solid on the power play, with three goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Noah Dobson has been great on the power play as a defender. HE comes in with five goals and 19 assists overall while having a goal and ten assists on the power play this season.

The Islanders have been solid on the power play this year. They are sixth in the league in conversion percentage, sitting at 24.6 percent this year, and having 18 power-play goals. Still, the Islanders have struggled on the man-down this year. They are 29th in the NHL in success on the penalty kill at a 74.1 percent success rate.

The expectation is for Ilya Sorokin to be in the next tonight for the Islanders. He is 7-4-6 on the year with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He has been solid in two of his last three starts. Last time out, he saved 34 of 36 shots in a win. Before that, he gave up five goals on 37 shots in an overtime loss, but in his first start of the month, he saved 42 of 45 shots in another win.

Final Maple Leafs-Islanders Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game playing well. They have both won four of their last five games overall. Still, the Maple Leafs have a much better offensive unit. The Maple Leafs have multiple lines of offensive firepower, something the Islanders do not have. The Maple Leafs have also been doing better at limiting shots as of late. If they can do that again in this game, it will be hard for the Islanders to score enough to get the win.

Final Maple Leafs-Wild Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-132)