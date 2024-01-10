It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Long Island to take on the New York Islanders on Thursday night. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Islanders prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Maple Leafs goaltending had been an issue since the start of the season, but they may have found the answer. Rookie Joseph Woll had taken over the team's crease until a high-ankle sprain sidelined him for weeks. Their backup goaltender, Ilya Samsonov, played some of the worst hockey of his career, which got him sent to the American Hockey League. Martin Jones, a 34-year-old veteran goaltender, was recalled from the AHL, but many fans didn't have much hope in his abilities. Over the last five games, Jones allowed five goals and holds a 4-1 record. It remains to be seen whether Jones is the answer for the remainder of the year, but he has been the team's rock over the past two weeks.

The Islanders were always known for their defensive prowess, shutting down the opposing team's forwards and playing a boring brand of hockey. They have adopted a more offensive style, propelling them to an 18-12-10 record. They sit in fourth in the Metropolitan Division, but a recent run of five losses in seven games threatens their position. Three losses came on a four-game road trip that saw them go through the West Coast. Their return home was spoiled by a red-hot Vancouver Canucks, but they hope they can get it back on track against a Leafs team that they have success against in the past.

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -137

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: TSN, MSG

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Leafs are riding the hot play of Martin Jones into the best stretch of their season. They have won four games in a row, outscoring their opponents 16-3. Even when the Islanders had a defense-first team, the Leafs have been able to score plenty of goals. Their offensive resurgence over the last four games should propel the Leafs to a fifth-straight victory on Thursday night.

It would be wise to continue backing Martin Jones for as long as he can continue this run. It looked like the Leafs were willing to cut ties at the beginning of the season, but they are glad they could keep him in the AHL. Jones allowed five goals in five games and figures to get the start again on Thursday with Woll on the IR and rookie Dennis Hildeby sitting behind him on the depth chart.

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Leafs are winners of four straight games in dominating fashion, but it's hard to give them credit when looking at their opponents. They started their California road trip with an impressive win over the Los Angeles Kings and took care of the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks. They returned home to blowout the Sharks with a 7-1 win. The Ducks and Sharks are near the bottom of the league's standings, so they are teams the Leafs should beat. The question is whether the Leafs are that far removed from their run of five losses in six games. They have games coming against the Avalanche, Red Wings, and Oilers. The next four games will test whether the Leafs have turned it around.

The Islanders have been the underdog in games against the Leafs eight consecutive times. The Leafs won the first four games handily, but the Islanders have won three of the last four. The Islanders already have a win at home this season, beating the Leafs 4-3 in overtime on December 11th.

If betting on the spread, it wouldn't be wise to back the Leafs. Despite their 21-10-7 record, the Leafs are only 9-23 against the spread. Considering that they are the favorites in most games, it's clear that the Leafs are managing to win tight games but don't win by two or more goals often. With their recent run, it's possible, but the trends this year are telling you to trust the Islanders at +1.5.

Final Maple Leafs-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Leafs' resurgence may be giving fans some false hope. Their wins over the California teams look great, outscoring their opponents 16-3. However, the Ducks are a struggling team, and this iteration of the Sharks may go down as one of the worst NHL teams in history. The Leafs and Martin Jones may be in for a rude awakening when they take the trip to Long Island on Thursday night. The challenge of playing a competitive team after dominating the Sharks for two straight games won't be an easy task. Also, the Islanders have won three of the last four against the Leafs, including two straight at home.

Final Maple Leafs-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders ML (+114)