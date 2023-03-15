Plenty of eyes were glued to screens across the country for the electric finish between Pittsburgh and Mississippi State in their First Four matchup Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh narrowly escaped with a 60-59 win for its first NCAA tournament win since 2014. Though somewhat of a low-scoring affair, there was nothing short of excitement throughout this game, especially when the result came down to the wire.

Following a Jamarius Burton jumper that put Pittsburgh up one with just under ten seconds left, Mississippi State had two good looks to win the game late but was unable to find the bottom of the net.

March Madness IS HERE 😳 Mississippi State was SO CLOSE to hitting the game winner and moving on 🤏pic.twitter.com/Fh9FlLiPqu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 15, 2023

College basketball fans on Twitter quickly expressed their delight at the exhilarating contest.

🏀🏀🏀 Pitt vs Mississippi State was an instant classic 🏀🏀🏀

* Worst 3pt shooting team in the tourney goes 100% from 3 for the beginning of the game

* Most lead changes in a game since 2018

* Buzzer-beater opportunity at the finish Who doesn't love March!?! — Saumil Jariwala – Search Fund Investor (@FetaFund) March 15, 2023

This Miss St v Pitt game is amazing. 21 lead changes and great finish! Pitt advances to the NCAA Tournament 🔥 — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) March 15, 2023

The 21 lead changes in the game are the most in an NCAA Tournament game since 2018.

This game followed another exciting First Four clash between 16 seeds Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The latter came out victorious in a 75-71 win to open the tournament.

Pittsburgh will have little time to celebrate, as a round-of-64 matchup against Iowa State looms on Friday afternoon. Still, Jeff Capel’s squad has to feel good about breaking through to the final 64 after not making the tournament at all since 2016.

On the other side, this brings a heartbreaking end to the season for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

There’s a debate among college basketball fans as to whether the First Four should be considered “real” tournament games. Regardless of your opinion, this year’s “First Two” has set this tournament up for three weeks of “madness.”