Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers got the No. 4 seed for the 2023 edition of March Madness NCAA tournament. The Hoosiers, of course, are the favorite to take care of business in the opening round of the Big Dance, where they will be meeting the Mid-American Conference tournament champs Kent State Golden Flashes.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson knows how tough the road ahead for his team is, and he’s not going to take anything for granted. He knows that a team like Kent State will come prepared with a plan on how to best slow down the Hoosiers, especially star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.

“It can be a tough cover but make no mistake: Kent State will do their homework on our ballclub, Woodson said, per Jared Kelly of 247 Sports. “That’s what we do as a coach and coaching staff. At the end of the day, he’s still going to be double-teamed like he has been all season because of the fact that he’s good at what he does in terms of putting the ball in the hole and making plays for people around him.”

Indiana must be raring to go back to work after a disappointing exit in the Big Ten tournament where the Hoosiers lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinals. Nevertheless, the Hoosiers have the weapons to go on a deep run in March Madness. For one, their duo of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino is one of the most potent in the nation.

Kent State earned an automatic NCAA tournament bid after topping the MAC tournament by beating the Toledo Rockets in the championship game.