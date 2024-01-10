After Barbie, Margot Robbie could be heading for a break.

After starring in the biggest film of 2023, Barbie, Margot Robbie may be taking a break.

In a recent interview, Robbie seemed unsure of what's next. Fear not, though — even if she takes a break on-screen, she will still be working behind the scenes on projects.

Her longest break

Speaking to Deadline, Robbie touched on what's next after Barbie, which made over $1.4 billion at the box office. They asked if the Ocean's Eleven prequel is on the docket, and she didn't seem so sure.

“Well, that's still in development,” she revealed. “Word got out about that; we didn't release anything because it's way too soon, to be honest. Whether it winds up being the next thing, I don't know. I don't think so. It's a pretty big project to put together and there are certain logistical things that we have to time it around.

“For us [LuckyChap Entertainment] as a company, we have a film with Olivia Wilde [Naughty], which is moving quite quickly, so that could be the next thing we shoot. I'm not acting in it, just producing. A couple of TV things should go this year too. And for me as an actor, I love acting in things I'm not a producer on, so I'm looking at a couple of things but there's nothing concrete yet,” she continued.

When asked if this meant Robbie was taking a break, she reassured that she'll still be hard at work as a producer.

“Everyone says that. Everyone's like, ‘Are you having a break?' And I'm like, ‘You do know I'm a producer, right? We don't get a break,'” she added with a laugh.

So while many think she has been actively acting for a while, Robbie revealed that this is the “longest I haven't acted on a set.” This is due to Barbie wrapping in October 2022. Outside of COVID, she hasn't had such a break.

“Her again?”

Margot Robbie still seems self-aware to know audiences may be fatigued by her as well.

“I also think everyone's probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. ” Robbie confessed. “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We're over it.'”

“I don't know what I'll do next, Robbie concluded, adding, “but I hope it's a little while away.”