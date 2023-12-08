Olivia Wilde's next project is a Christmas film called Naughty, which will be produced by Margot Robbie and LuckyChap.

A ‘Naughty' Christmas film

Deadline reported that Wilde has lined up her next project. The film, titled Naughty, is a Christmas comedy and was written by Cocaine Bear screenwriter, Jimmy Warden. Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara will produce via LuckyChap.

Per Deadline's report, the film is being billed as “Bridesmaids in the North Pole.” It follows a woman, Mallory, “whose only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trashbag ex is to find Santa Claus in the North Pole and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing.”

LuckyChap is hot off the success of Barbie. The Margot Robbie-led film grossed over $1.4 billion. Their most recent film, Saltburn, was just released by Searchlight Pictures and will be in the conversation as awards season heats up.

Olivia Wilde got her start as an actress. She starred in films such as Year One, Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, Love the Coopers, Richard Jewell, and DC League of Super-Pets. Wilde also appeared on-screen with Robbie in Damien Chazelle's Babylon film last year in a cameo role.

But in recent years, Wilde has become synonymous with her directing credits. Her feature film directorial debut was Booksmart starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. The high school coming-of-age film grossed $25 million at the box office after its SXSW premiere in 2019. Her sophomore outing, Don't Worry Darling, made $87.6 million and starred Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine.