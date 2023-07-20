Second-year Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez now knows the perils of facing top-notch pitching in the majors.

Minnesota Twins right-handed closer Jhoan Duran struck his compatriot Rodriguez with a blazing 102.7 mph fastball in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday.

Oh, no. Julio Rodríguez just took a 102.7 mph fastball from Jhoan Duran off his left arm. Thankfully, it looked like it mostly got his elbow guard and he's staying in the game. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) July 20, 2023

oh no jhoan duran gets julio rodríguez with 103 😬 pic.twitter.com/Mhv0oeEfg3 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 20, 2023

It was obvious the pitch shook up Rodriguez. The Mariners All-Star (Rodriguez belted a Home Run Derby record 41 home runs in the first round on July 11) winced as he spun and dropped the bat at home plate to the shock of thousands of fans at T-Mobile Park.

Fortunately, the ball caught Julio Rodriguez mostly on his left elbow guard. He appeared to be okay after the incident. Had Rodriguez not worn his protective gear, he would have injured his elbow, for sure.

Jhoan Duran is no pushover as the Twins' closer

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For his part, Duran, a second-year player, is proving he's not a one-trick pony. He became just the eighth pitcher in MLB history to throw a pitch faster than 104 mph, per SI.com's Joe Nelson.

Not only that, but the flame-throwing Duran closed out the San Francisco Giants with four pitches ranging from 103.3 mph to 104.6 mph in a resounding 7-1 triumph two months ago.

Fast forward to Wednesday night's game against the Mariners, the 25-year-old Duran was up to his old tricks again. The pitch that hit Rodriguez wasn't Duran's fastest, but it served notice he is a legitimate closer in the majors.

Duran narrowly missed out on a reserve spot on the American League All-Star team two weeks ago. Suffice to say, it won't happen again if he keeps up his torrid pace next season.

Next thing we know, Jhoan Duran and Julio Rodriguez will share the limelight with the American League All-Stars in 2024.

For now, the Mariners have their work cut out for them after their 6-3 loss to the Twins on Wednesday. The loss put them 10 games back of the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Can Julio Rodriguez's Mariners bounce back with a vengeance? Stay tuned.