Julio Rodriguez put on an absolute show right out of the gate at Monday night's MLB Home Run Derby. The Seattle Mariners star blasted a total of 41 home runs in the quarterfinals round of the event — more than enough to eliminate New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso from the competition.

Rodriguez also broke a Home Run Derby record with that power surge.

Via the Mariners' public relations official Twitter account:

“@JRODshow44's 41 home runs in the 1st round are the most in any single round in @MLB Home Run Derby history, surpassing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (40 HR) in 2019 Round 2.”

Julio Rodriguez did not give Alonso much of a chance, as he went off in front of baseball fans at the Mariners' home park. The Mets star only managed to hit 21 home runs, the third-fewest in the quarterfinal round. (Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers registered only 17 home runs, while Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts sent just 11 balls out of the field.)

It's the second year in a row that Julio Rodriguez sent Alonso crashing out of the Derby. In 2022, Rodriguez shut the door on Alonso in the semifinals with 31 home runs to just 23 by Alonso before falling short in the finals against Juan Soto.

This time around, Rodriguez will be matched up against Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the semifinals. Guerrero was the one to eliminate Betts in the quarterfinal round to the tune of a 26-11 score.

The 22-year-old Rodriguez has 13 home runs so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.