Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic had his power on full display Wednesday when he smacked a towering home run late in the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. It’s left Mariners fans and even Seattle star Julio Rodriguez buzzing even after the contest.

Julio Rodriguez knows a thing or two about home runs. After all, he sent 81 balls deep during the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby.

Up 4-1 entering the eighth inning, the Mariners were able to extend their lead when Jarred Kelenic launched that solo blast that landed on the moon. Kelenic finished the game 2-for-4 and nearly had two home runs for the day, with his other hit ending up as a double despite having the same exit velocity as his homer in the eighth inning. Nevertheless, Kelenic’s power is legitimate. So far in the 2023 MLB season, Kelenic is in the 90th percentile in average exit velocity, 95th in hard hit percentage, and 85th in max exit velocity. Through 11 games this season, the Mariners left fielder has three home runs to go with a .351 batting average, .415 OPB, and a .703 slugging.

With the win over the Cubs, the Mariners were able to snap a three-game losing skid and prevent a series sweep at the hands of Chicago. Logan Gilbert also picked up the win in that outing, as he allowed just an earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts across 6.2 innings of work on the mound.

The Mariners will take a rest Thursday before going back at it for the start of a three-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.