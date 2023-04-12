It is the final game of a three-game interleague series with the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Cubs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Mariners have fallen in both games of the series so far, last night falling to a score of 14-9 as Nelson Velazquez hit his first career Grand Slam for the Cubs. The Cubs were down 7-0 early as Seattle was aided by two second-inning errors that led to five runs in the second. Pitcher Hayden Wesneski was tagged for seven runs, but just two were earned runs in the affair. The early lead was not enough for the Mariners though, as the Cubs scored once in the second and eight in the third to ultimately take the victory.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners came into the season with lofty expectations of playoff births and maybe a World Series. The 4-8 start to the season is not what they expected and now are in danger of being swept by the Cubs. It is not one particular thing holding them back right now but the collective results are not there. Their worst area of performance has been the team batting average, currently sitting at .232 on the season, which is 24th in MLB. Combining that with a .298 OBP, 27th in MLB, and it is clear they are not getting on base enough. Yet, they are still scoring. The Mariners are sitting 14th in RBIs, and are driving in guys who get on base.

Ty France has been leading the way on offense for the Mariners, with a .404 OBP, 8 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Eugenio Suarez is the team leader in RBIs, knocking in ten so far this year while hitting .320. France, Suarez, and Cal Raliegh have been hitting in the two, three, and four sports, and anchoring the offense. They are 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively in on-base percentage, with left fielder Jarred Kelenic leading the way in that department. While the middle of the order has done well, the team batting average and on-base percentage are both middle of the pack in the MLB, and Julio Rodriguez is not setting the table out of the lead-off spot.

Logan Gilbert will be getting his second start of the season. He has been fairly average in his first two starts of the year. In his first start, he gave up one run in six innings but got the loss against Cleveland. The second time out, he gave up three earned in four innings but got a no-decision. This will be his first career start against the Cubs, but in four interleague starts, Gilbert has gone 2-2 with an ERA of 3.00 in four starts.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs had some concerns over their offense with the absence of Sieya Suzuki, but they have performed just fine. The Cubs lead all of baseball with a .290 batting average but are tenth in RBIs with 56 on the season. The offense is being paced by Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson. Happ is hitting .314 but has walked ten times this year to bring his OBP to .467. He has driven in six runs on the season as well, hitting primarily out of the three-hole. Right in front of him in the line-up is Swanson, who has also a .467 OBP, and score ten times this year.

Like the Mariners, there is some good in the lineup, and some ugly. Trey Mancini is hitting just .275 with an OBP of .286, but when he is hitting, he is driving in runs. He leads the Cubs with nine RBIs on the year. Cody Bellinger has struggled, hitting just .205 on the year, but like Mancini, is driving in runs with seven RBIs this year. The Cubs are still getting timely hitting. they currently lead all of baseball with a .290 batting average with runners in scoring position, which explains the high RBI totals for two guys with low batting averages.

The Cubs will have Marcus Stroman making his third start of the season. He has been impeccable this year. In his two starts this season he has pitched 12 innings, given up just five hits and six walks while striking out 14 and not giving up a run. That is a top-caliber-Cy Young-type pace he is on, and he will look to keep it going against the Mariners.

Final Mariners-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are still a good squad and should be able to rebound from the slow start. Rodriguez will get going, and wins will start piling up. Still, the pitching has been shaky. When it’s not a starter struggling, it has been the bullpen. The Mariners will likely have to address pitching in the trade market to make a run this year, but they have a potent enough offense to keep them in games. That will not matter this afternoon. Stoman has been the best pitcher in baseball so far this year, and while he gives up a run for the first time today, it is not enough for the M’s to win.

Final Mariners-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-154)