The Seattle Mariners will try and avoid the sweep as they face the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Mariners-Rangers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers defeated the Mariners 2-0 on Saturday. Ultimately, they won a fierce pitching duel. Things started in the second inning when Mitch Garver singled to right field to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Then, Jonah Heim singled to left-center field to make it 2-0. It would be all the Rangers would need as Jordan Montgomery tossed seven shutout innings while allowing five hits and striking out six. Then, Jose Leclerc tossed 1 1/3 innings of shutout baseball in relief. Aroldis Chapman finished the game with a two-out save. Conversely, Logan Gilbert tossed 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits for the Mariners.

Bryan Woo will make the start for the Mariners today and comes in with a record of 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA. Recently, he tossed five shutout innings while allowing three hits, striking out six, and walking four in a win over the Oakland Athletics. Woo has hit six innings once in five starts. Additionally, he would like to bounce back from a poor June 3 start against the Rangers, when he allowed six earned runs on seven hits.

Nathan Eovaldi comes in with an 11-4 record with a 3.05 ERA. Also, he went five innings in his last start while allowing three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Eovaldi has hit six innings just once in his last five starts. Furthermore. he tossed six shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out seven in his previous start against the Mariners on June 4.

Here are the Mariners-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-184)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and DIRECT TV Sports Net Northwest, LLC

Stream: MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Time: 2:36 PM ET/11:36 AM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are in the thick of two races. Somehow, they have a chance at the division title and are alive in the wildcard race despite a 12-16 start. But every game matters at this point. Therefore, losing is not an option.

The Mariners did not get the message as they fell 8-5 on Friday. Then, they lost 2-0 on Saturday. There are eight games left in the season. Fortunately, the Mariners have control over their destiny. They just have to win baseball games, and they will likely make the playoffs. Therefore, it does not rely on having to look at the standings and the scoreboard. But their last eight games are against the Rangers and Houston Astros. Consequently, it might be too difficult, as both teams are challenging to beat.

The Mariners are two games behind the Rangers in the AL West. Likewise, they are a 1/2 game behind the final wildcard spot, with the Astros holding onto that spot. The Mariners can claim a wildcard spot by sweeping the Astros. But first, they need to get past Texas today.

The Mariners will cover the spread if their bats can come out and drive some runs in. Then, they need good pitching from Woo.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers had a firm grasp on the division for the majority of the season. Unfortunately, it has been difficult to maintain the lead. But the Rangers can still win the division. However, they need to take care of business. They hold a two-game lead over the Mariners and a 1 1/2-game lead over the Astros. Therefore, the magic number for clinching the division is four.

The Rangers will play the final home game of the season today. Then, they will finish with three in Anaheim and four against Seattle on the road. The four-game set in Seattle will have so many implications next week. Amazingly, the Rangers have had good pitching at the right time. Look for them to try and continue to work around the edges and make some good pitches against a struggling lineup.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can gather some hits. Also, Eovaldi must continue to pitch well.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are not handling the Rangers well. Meanwhile, the Rangers are having a good series. Look for the Rangers to find a way to sweep the series today behind another strong performance from Eovaldi. Consequently, the Mariners will not have enough to hang with the Rangers.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+152)