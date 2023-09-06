The Seattle Mariners will try and avoid the three-game sweep as they face off with the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a three-game series. We are here to share our MLB odds series, make a Mariners-Reds prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Reds rallied from behind to beat the Mariners 7-6. Now, they hope to sweep the M's as they attempt to hold onto the last playoff spot in the NL. Things started well for the Mariners as Teoscar Hernandez slugged a two-run shot to deep center field to put Seattle up 2-0. Later, it was 2-1 Mariners in the fifth when Julio Rodriguez blasted a monster shot to right field for a three-run home run to give Seattle a 5-1 lead. The Reds chipped into the deficit in the sixth when Christian Encarnacion-Strand slugged a line drive to deep left to make it 5-2. Next, Noelvi Marte hooked a shot to left field to make it 5-3.

But the Mariners struck back when Rodriguez zoomed a blast to right field for his second home run of the game to make it 6-3. However, the Reds opted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning with two runners on base. Nick Martini then lifted a blast to deep right field for a three-run home run to tie the game. Finally, the bottom of the ninth came along, and Encarnacion-Strand smacked a walk-off hit for the game-winning hit to cement the win for the Reds.

Bryce Miller tossed five innings for the Mariners while allowing one earned run on seven hits. Unfortunately, the bullpen collapsed, allowing six runs over the final four innings to let the game slip away.

Logan Gilbert comes into this start with a record of 12-5 with a 3.56 ERA. Recently, he went 6 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run with seven hits while striking out nine. Gilbert has had a quality start in five of his last six outings. Meanwhile, Lyon Richardson comes in with a record of 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. He tossed 4 2/3 innings in his last start, allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out four and walking five.

Here are the Mariners-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Reds Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-106)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-113)

Over: 10 (-104)

Under: 10 (-118)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports Ohio and DIRECTTV Sports Net Northwest, LLC

Stream: MLBTV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 6:41 PM ET/3:41 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are clinging onto the second-t0-last wildcard spot in the AL. Now, they hope to avoid a sweep and must do a better job of protecting the lead. They can get some offense from J.P. Crawford, who is batting .272 with 14 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 81 runs. Also, he went 2 for 4 on Tuesday. Rodriguez is now hitting .285 with 27 home runs, 93 RBIs, and 86 runs. Likewise, he went 2 for 4 on Tuesday. Hernandez is now batting .267 with 25 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 62 runs. Additionally, he went 2 for 4 on Tuesday. But the bottom of the lineup struggled, going 2 for 14.

The bullpen collapsed under the weight. Now, they must quickly recover. The Mariners hope Gilbert can give them another quality start while the offense can give him a small boost.

The Mariners will cover the spread if Crawford, Rodriguez, and Hernandez can slug the baseball again. Then, they need good pitching and improved production from the bottom of the lineup.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are making a case for themselves as a playoff contender despite mediocre pitching. Thus, they continue to excel, regardless of the situation. Sam Steer is batting .267 with 20 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 64 runs. However, he went 0 for 4 on Tuesday. Elly De La Cruz is hitting .246 with 11 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 56 runs. Ultimately, he went 2 for 4 on Tuesday. Encarnacion-Strand is batting .261 with six home runs, 21 RBIs, and 17 runs through 46 games. Thus, he hopes to keep cracking the baseball.

The Reds must pitch better. Moreover, they must find ways to prevent the Mariners from generating a large lead. They won't be able to come back every night, and it's a habit they would prefer to avoid.

The Reds will cover the spread if their top young stars can keep hitting the baseball. Then, they need a good outing from their starting pitching.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Mariners were on their way to victory yesterday. Then, the collapse happened. But the Mariners believe Gilbert will dominate. Subsequently, the bullpen may bounce back. Expect the Mariners to avoid the sweep and take the final game.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-106)