The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Royals.

The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals have played two crazy games so far this week in Kansas City. On Monday in the first game of the four-game set, the Royals took a 5-0 lead, only for the Mariners to score four in the eighth and two in the ninth to take a 6-5 lead. The Royals blew a 5-0 lead and could have folded the tent, but they rebounded and scored two in the bottom of the ninth with the walk-off hit being a bunt single down the first-base line.

On Tuesday in the second game of the series, the Mariners scored seven runs in the top of the fourth to take a 7-0 lead. The Royals got five in the bottom of the fifth, four of them on a Bobby Witt Jr. grand slam. The Mariners had an 8-5 lead in the eighth and had a runner in scoring position with no outs, but couldn't score that ninth run. Yet, they still had an 8-5 lead in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. However, a walk and multiple base hits by the Royals tied the score at 8-8 against the normally reliable Seattle bullpen. The potential winning run for the Royals was thrown out at third base in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. Seattle's Ty France, who had four hits on Tuesday night, banged in a two-run single to give the Mariners a 10-8 lead. Seattle held the Royals scoreless in the bottom of the 10th to win.

What will we get on Wednesday? This has been the most entertaining series of the week in Major League Baseball.

Here are the Mariners-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Royals Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-130)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (+108)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Royals

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: Root Sports (Mariners) / Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Mariners-Royals LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are sending staff ace Luis Castillo to the mound. The Royals' Brady Singer is probably their best starting pitcher, but he threw on Monday in the first game of this series. It's a distinct mismatch when comparing the starting pitchers in this game. The Mariners are -205 on the money line (courtesy of FanDuel), which makes them a heavy favorite. That money line price exists for a reason. Getting Seattle on the run line at -1.5 doesn't seem like a big risk, given the matchup. The fact that the Mariners have scored at least six runs in each of the first two games this series should make it even easier to take Seattle against the spread.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals have scored at least seven runs in each of the first two games of this series. They have hit Seattle pitching a lot better than anyone would have reasonably expected when this series began. The Royals have been able to get to the Mariner bullpen, which has normally been strong but has blown two ninth-inning save chances in this series. Tuesday, the Mariner pen blew a three-run save opportunity. Given the weakness of the Mariners' normally reliable pitching, the Royals — who have played competitive baseball after the All-Star break — can't be viewed as a pushover.

Final Mariners-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Royals have been feisty in this series, but Luis Castillo can shut them down. Take the Mariners.

Final Mariners-Royals Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5