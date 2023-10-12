A data mine of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder demo may have just revealed the voice cast for the game. With the iconic Charles Martinet stepping down from voicing Mario, it's no secret that there's a brand new voice for Mario. A list of voice actors first started buzzing around on social media yesterday and today. Famiboards user MondoMega (via GameXplain) has speculated which characters each name or cast member may be playing.

Many of the voice actors are back and reprising their roles for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Kenny James will be reprising his role as Bowser, Samantha Kelly will continue to voice Princess Peach, Toad, and Toadette, and Catey Sagoian is back as Bowser Jr. However, there are several new names on the list, which could mean many things. Perhaps the new names are voicing new characters that we haven't seen before. The talking flowers for example have very unique voices of their own.

The biggest question regardless is who exactly is taking the reigns as the voice of Mario. MondoMega believes Mario's new voice could be Mick Wingert. Wingert has played several roles such as Marvel's Tony Stark/Iron Man, in multiple cartoons and video games, Po in the Kung Fu Panda video games and cartoons, and more.

Of course, some of this is speculation, but with the game release just over a week away, fans won't have to wait long to find out who the new voice of Mario will be. Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases on October 20th, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

