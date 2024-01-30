Mark Daigneault is the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Let's get to know Mark Daigneault's wife Ashley Kerr.

There's no question that the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NBA today. With a young core composed of Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have a bright future ahead of them, all the more so with Mark Daigneault coaching the team.

But while Daigneault is in the process of figuring out how to transform the Thunder into a legitimate playoff contender, the NBA coach surely has it figured out off the sidelines thanks to his loving wife and family. For this piece, let's get to know more about Mark Daigneault's wife Ashley Kerr.

Who is Ashley Kerr?

Mark Daigneault's wife is Ashley Kerr. Ashley Kerr was born on 1988 in Plant City, Fla. She studied at the University of Florida.

Kerr earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, specializing in marketing while minoring in Mass Communication and Leadership. After completing her college education, Kerr would return to the university for further studies and earned her Master's degree in Sports Management and Telecommunications.

Ashley Kerr's gymnastics career

As early as her teens, Kerr was part of the Orlando Metro Gymnastics Team. Around this time, Kerr was showing glimpses of her talent by taking the pole position in all-around at the 2004 regional championships. A year later, she ranked within the top three at the 2005 USAG Level 10 State Championships in terms of all-around, vault, and beam.

Afterwards, Kerr continued to showcase her talent in gymnastics at the college level with the Florida Gators. In four seasons, Kerr was named to the National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches Scholastic All-America team and the SEC Academic Honor Roll on several occasions. As a senior, Kerr was also given the Character Award and was part of the Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Community Service Team.

Ashley Kerr's corporate and coaching career

After completing college, Kerr embarked on a corporate career. She first interned at Mindyanville Media, Inc. She managed the office, audited emails, and participated in the firm's marketing projects. A year later, Kerr worked as a sports intern for television station WCJB TV20.

Although Kerr never pursued a professional gymnastics career after college, she never veered away from the sport. In fact, Kerr returned to the University of Florida to become a part of the college's gymnastics team's coaching staff. Initially, she worked as a volunteer student manager before becoming promoted to team manager.

In 2017, the University of Oklahoma hired Kerr to be a part of the coaching staff of the Sooners' gymnastics team as a volunteer assistant coach.

The Oklahoma Sooners head coach K.J. Kindler only had positive words to say about Kerr's hiring. In the report, Kindler said about Kerr “We are very excited for Ashley to join our team behind the team. She is inquisitive, positive, detail-oriented, generous, and observant. Her experience at the University of Florida is invaluable, and her time there was well-spent wearing many administrative hats.”

On the other hand, Kerr was also excited to join the Oklahoma Sooners.

In the same report, Kerr announced “I'm very excited to be joining K.J., the women's gymnastics program and the OU community. I can't thank the University of Florida enough for all of the experiences I've had and the people I've worked with.”

With Kerr on the assistant coaching staff, the Sooners finished in first place in 2018 and 2019. Since her hiring, Kerr has continued to be a part of the Sooners coaching staff.

Ashley Kerr's marriage with Mike Daigneault

It's not known publicly how Daigneault and Kerr exactly met. However, according to a report, it seems that the couple started dating while they were both serving as assistant coaches for their respective sports teams at the University of Florida. The couple enjoyed their time together, but Daigneault had to leave Florida after the Oklahoma City Thunder offered him a job to coach its NBA G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Accepting the job offer would mean the couple would have to endure a long-distance relationship, given that Kerr was just getting started in settling down as an assistant coach. However, Kerr was strong enough to encourage the basketball coach to accept the offer. However, it wasn't easy at all.

In the same report by The Oklahoman, Kerr revealed “It just didn’t make sense in that moment, in that time that I come out. I was in such a great situation. I was still learning. I loved it. I wasn’t ready to leave.”

But after three years of engaging in a long-distance relationship, Kerr took a leap by moving to Oklahoma to be with Kerr. Although the University of Oklahoma's Sooners gymnastics team had no opening slots in their coaching staff, Kerr decided to call anyway while taking the risk of moving into a new city. Fortunately, the risk was worth it, as the Sooners eventually hired the former college gymnastics standout.

In the same conversation with The Oklahoman, Daigneault felt blessed about the stars aligned for the couple by saying “I give her a lot of credit because she moved here and was just gonna figure it out. That job opened … which was like best-case scenario.”

It's not known publicly when the couple got married. However, they did eventually tie the knot.

In the same interview with The Oklahoman, Kerr said about the marriage “We’ve always seen each other as a team. He is incredibly supportive of my career, my dreams, my aspirations, and I’m the same for him. So when he got the job, I was absolutely thrilled for him.”

Mark Daigneault and Ashley Kerr's son

In 2021, the Daigneault family welcomed their first child together. They named him Mark Jr.. Despite the Thunder being on a three-game road trip during the final stretch of Kerr's pregnancy, the organization allowed the head coach to be with his wife during the hours of labor.

Daigneault couldn't be thankful enough for the organization by saying “It’s brought a very tangible feeling to the fact that this is a very family-first organization, and I’ve felt that first hand in this process.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mark Daigneault's wife Ashley Kerr.