The St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins in their first home game of the 2024 season! Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Marlins-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Cardinals have had a decent start to their 2024 campaign. They are coming off a series win against the San Diego Padres, which is a good early season victory. The are still under .500, though, so they will look to end the weekend with a winning record as they host the Marlins.
The Marlins have had a start to forget. They were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and they just got swept by the Los Angeles Angels, as well. Miami has had struggles at the plate, and on the mound as they have lost seven in a row to begin 2024. Coming off a playoff appearance, the Marlins are not having the start they have hoped for.
Ryan Weathers will get the ball for the Marlins while Lance Lynn starts for the Cardinals.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Marlins-Cardinals Odds
Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline: +122
St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline: -144
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Marlins vs. Cardinals
Time: 4:15 PM ET/1:15 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Midwest
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Marlins have not started the season well as they are still winless. However, this could be the game they get their first win of the season. it does start with their pitching, though. Ryan Weathers has to be at the top of his game in order for the Marlins to win this one. He allowed three runs through four innings pitched against the Pirates in his first start, which is not bad. If Weathers can have a five or six-inning start, the Marlins will be able to win this game.
The Cardinals are hitting .216 as a team this season, so they are not great at the plate. Yes, they played well in San Diego, but there was still some struggle at the dish. Weathers has to take advantage of their struggles if he wants to lead the Marlins to their first victory. If the Cardinals struggle as they have been hitting wise, the Marlins can win.
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cardinals played well against the Padres in their last series. They finished with 13 runs scored in the three games, and a batting average of .265. They should be able to keep that going against a rough Marlins team Thursday afternoon. If the Cardinals can be just a little better with their bats, they will win their home opener.
St. Louis should be able to shut down the Marlins. On the season, Miami is batting just .197 with a .559 OPS, and 24 runs scored. Lynn threw four shutout innings with five strikeouts, and one walk against the Dodgers in his first start. He only threw 70 pitches in that game, so expect a longer outing Thursday afternoon. If he can have another good start, but go a little deeper into the game, the Cardinals will win this one.
Final Marlins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick
This is a game in which I do not think the Marlins get their first win. They have struggled, and Lance Lynn still has my trust on the mound. I expect him to have a good start, so I will be taking the Cardinals to win this game straight up.
Final Marlins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-144)