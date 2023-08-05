The Miami Marlins will continue their series with the Texas Rangers. We are in Arlington, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Marlins-Rangers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers defeated the Marlins 6-2 on Friday. Now, they hope to beat them again for the second day in a row. Things started well for the Marlins when Josh Bell clipped a double to deep left-center field to give the Marlins the early 1-0 lead in the first inning. However, Corey Seager smoked a home run in the bottom half of the inning. It was his 17th, and he made it 1-1. Ultimately, the Marlins responded when Jon Berti lined a pitch deep into the left-field seats for his third home run to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead.

The Rangers struck in the third inning when Adolis Garcia slammed a two-run shot to right field to make it 3-2. Later, Garcia struck again in the sixth inning when he crushed a pitch to left-center field for his second of the game, and 28th of the season, to make it 4-2. The Rangers tacked on a run in the seventh when Marcus Semien doubled to left field to make it 5-2.

Jordan Montgomery went six innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out six. Conversely, Jesus Luzardo did not do as well, going 5 1/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out eight.

George Soriano will make his first career start today and comes in with a record of 0-1 with a 1.98 ERA. Recently, he tossed 1 1/3 shutout innings out of the bullpen in his last outing. Jon Gray will make the start for the Rangers and comes in with a record of 6-5 with a 3.55 ERA. However, he struggled in his last outing when he went five innings but allowed six earned runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking three. Gray has allowed at least four runs in four of his past five starts.

Here are the Marlins-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Rangers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-130)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 4:06 PM ET/1:06 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins used to have a terrible offense. However, they have at least gotten on base and managed to produce somewhat at the plate. The Marlins come into this game ranking third in batting average and 13th in on-base percentage. However, they are also 24th in runs, 26th in home runs, and 20th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has been a great addition to the Marlins, as he is batting .377 with three home runs, 51 RBIs, and 45 runs. Furthermore, the Marlins just acquired Bell and Jake Burger in separate trades to bolster the offense. Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .270 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 46 runs. Likewise, Jorge Soler is batting .242 with 26 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 58 runs.

The Marlins will cover the spread if they can produce more runs on offense. Then, they need Soriano to have a good outing.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have been a force of nature on offense. Significantly, they are the best team in baseball in batting average, on-base percentage, and runs. The Rangers are also sixth in home runs and second in slugging percentage.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .283 with 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 70 runs. Likewise, Semien is hitting .279 with 17 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 89 runs. Josh Jung is batting .273 with 21 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 68 runs. Additionally, Seager is hitting .345 with 16 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 50 runs. Garcia is batting .266 with 26 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 80 runs.

The Rangers have consistently hit the baseball all year. Substantially, they have persevered even without Jonah Heim, who has been out with an injury for a few weeks. The Rangers will look to keep hitting the baseball as they tacked six runs on Friday. Moreover, they slammed four home runs.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can generate more scoring thanks to consistent hitting and power. Also, they need Gray to have a good start and overcome his recent struggles.

Final Marlins-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Gray has not had a good few starts. However, there is always going to be a start where he puts it together. Expect Gray to finally break out of his slump and make a good start in today's game to help his team beat the Marlins.

Final Marlins-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+108)