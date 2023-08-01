The Chicago White Sox' 2023 trade deadline sale now includes Jake Burger, one of the team's best hitters. The White Sox have agreed to trade Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish. The Marlins are sending pitching prospect Jake Eder to Chicago in the deal.

The White Sox became the first team to start selling at the trade deadline. Chicago has already moved several pitchers, including Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman. Now, Burger is headed for the Marlins, who are making a push toward the playoffs.

In his third major-league season, Burger is having a breakout year. Burger is hitting .214/.279/.527 in 88 games. His 25 home runs are good for second on the White Sox. Burger ranks third on the team with 52 RBI and 155 total bases.

In his first two seasons, Burger only played 66 games. The 27-year-old has spent most of his time in 2023 at third base and DH. He's also played a handful of games at first base and second base.

The White Sox will further improve their farm system by acquiring Eder. A 24-year-old left-handed pitcher, Eder was the No. 4 prospect in the Marlins farm system, according to MLB.com. Eder has a 3.94 ERA in 29.2 innings for Double-A Pensacola. He has 39 strikeouts and is projected to make the major leagues in 2024.

Miami has little chance to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but they are in the thick of the wild-card hunt. Entering play on trade deadline day, the Marlins are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers for the third and final NL wild-card spot.