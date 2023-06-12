The Professional Fighters League (PFL) released its medical suspensions for fighters who competed at PFL 4 on June 10, 2023. The suspensions were issued by the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission. The most notable suspension is for Marlon Moraes, who faces an indefinite suspension following his seventh straight knockout loss. Moraes was knocked out by Gabriel Braga in the first round of their featherweight bout.

Gabriel Braga knocks down and finishes Marlon Moraes in the first round 💥 #PFLRegularSeason (via @PFLMMA) pic.twitter.com/Ut0HPT0ffl — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 9, 2023

Moraes, 35, is a former UFC bantamweight title challenger. He has lost his last seven fights, all by knockout or submission. Moraes has already retired after his most recent knockout loss to Gabriel Braga but if he were having second thoughts and thinking about coming back, he will need medical clearance to compete again.

He was hoping for one last shot at gold before hanging it up for good and that one last chance was when he lost last Thursday night. After that knockout loss, he was subsequently eliminated from the PFL playoffs and ended his time in the organization altogether. It surely was a sad sight to see one of the most loved UFC fighters lose by knockout for the seventh consecutive fight and to retire shortly thereafter.

In addition to Moraes, several other fighters were also suspended for varying lengths of time. Here is a complete list of the PFL 4 medical suspensions:

Jesus Pinedo: 7 days

Brendan Loughnane: 21 days

Movlid Khaybulaev: 7 days

Tyler Diamond: 21 days

Marthin Hamlet: 7 days

Sam Kei: 7 days

Bubba Jenkins: 7 days

Sung Bin Jo: 7 days

Josh Silveira: 7 days

Delan Monte: 90 day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension until gaining medical clearance

Gabriel Braga: 7 days

Marlon Moraes: 60 day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension until gaining medical clearance

Ty Flores: 14 days

Dan Spohn: 14 days

Chris Wade: 7 days

Ryoji Kudo: 7 days

Impa Kasanganay: 7 days

Tim Caron: 7 days

Andrew Sanchez: 21 days

Taylor Johnson: 14 days

Abigail Montes: 7 days

Brandy Hester: 7 days

Alexei Pergande: 7 days

Akeem Bashir: 7 days

In the last PFL fight card before the playoffs for the featherweight division saw one of the biggest upsets in the company's history when the odds-on favorite to win it all two years in a row, Brendan Loughnane got knocked out in the very first round by former UFC fighter Jesus Pinedo.

Pinedo landed a beautiful knee in the clinch which dropped Loughnane and then followed it up with hammer fists to get the job done. This shocked the entire organization and all of the fans on Twitter as most out there picked Loughnane to not only win on that night but to win the entire PFL tournament to be yet another $1 Million richer.

It is now up in the air in the featherweight division as to who is the favorite to win it all. There are four great competitors in Bubba Jenkins, Gabriel Braga, Movlid Khaybulaev, and Jesus Pinedo that have made the playoffs. At first glance, it is looking like a Jenkins and Khaybulaev finale as Jenkins was the runner-up last year and Khaybulaev was the 2021 PFL tournament champion. The PFL featherweight division is shaping up nicely and there are some great matchups on the horizon once the playoffs get started.