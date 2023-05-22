Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

There have been rumors circulating that Bellator MMA is up for sale and that the PFL is looking to purchase the MMA organization. Dana White had to comment on his competitors after UFC Vegas 73 at the post-fight press conference.

Dana White says he is hearing the PFL is raising money and possibly buying Bellator 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i529Wq6b8u — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) May 21, 2023

“You’re an organization [PFL] that is burning cash, have no ratings, and selling no tickets and you’re going to raise $280 Million to buy a company that’s burning cash, [Bellator] selling no tickets and does no ratings. Sounds absolutely f**king genius to me.”

Dana White never holds back when it comes to his competitors and he sure didn’t here but after this interaction with the media, this sparked a bidding war for Bellator MMA. Bellator was once considered No. 2 behind the UFC but the rise of both the PFL which is aired on ESPN and ONE Championship now aired on Prime Video they have been in a steady decline.

Rumors are swirling of a bidding war between PFL and ONE Championship to buy Bellator. Nothing is confirmed but some meat added to it especially after Dana White’s recent comments. — Hyon Ko (@KoreanJohn_) May 22, 2023

The PFL is quickly emerging as the No. 2 organization after the UFC after their massive signing of the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. If they were to purchase Bellator and have their fighters be under the PFL banner then there would be no competition from any other organization to be the second-best behind the juggernaut that is the UFC.

That is why ONE Championship is putting in to attempt to outbid the PFL to purchase Bellator MMA. ONE Championship finally has made it onto American soil in an attempt to grow their fanbase in North America but they still need more if they want to become a household name and purchasing Bellator MMA will certainly help.

It certainly will be interesting to see who has the capital to purchase Bellator MMA and what they will be able to do with it. Dana White doesn’t believe it is a smart business move for either company to purchase Bellator MMA, so let’s wait and see if he is right.