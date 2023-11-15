Kolek battled through a sprained ankle to score a game high 24 points in a 71-64 Marquette win over Illinois.

Marquette basketball passed its first test of the season Tuesday night, prevailing over 23rd-ranked Illinois in a 71-64 road victory. Marquette, the No. 4 team in the country, improved to 3-0 thanks to a 24-point performance from reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek.

Kolek's status for the game was in question after he sustained an ankle injury against Rider last Friday. The senior guard did everything he could to be able to play, something he said didn’t take much at all.

“Maybe a doubt in other peoples' minds, but not my mind,” Kolek said, via Ben Steele. “I always knew I'd be ready to go.”

Kolek put together his best performance yet this season on the national stage and despite his ailment. Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said he wasn’t sure Kolek could go until shootaround the morning of the game.

The defending Big East champions are once again expected to compete for the conference title and with it likely a top-two seed in the NCAA tournament. With Tyler Kolek leading the way itching for another piece of both team and individual hardware, there's no reason to believe the Golden Eagles won’t be in the conversation throughout the season.

Marquette basketball has another big game coming up against UCLA before a few more tough nonconference tests against Wisconsin and Texas. The country will find out just how good Marquette and Tyler Kolek are over the next couple of weeks.

Though he played through it already, keep an eye on Kolek's ankle as the season progresses.