Marquette basketball is in for the long haul as they sign Coach Shaka Smart to a new contract.

Shaka Smart's new contract spans up until the 2029-30 season. Marquette basketball coach got his first extension since he signed a six-year deal when he took over as coach in 2021, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

The Golden Eagles have a 48-20 record in Smart's two-season stint. So far, they have not failed to make the NCAA Tournament with him at the helm. The new contract is a fitting reward for the hardworking coach.

The Golden Eagles' athletic director Bill Scholl expounded on why they continue to choose Shaka Smart.

“In a very short period of time, Shaka and his staff have done a tremendous job of establishing a winning culture, both on and off the court. Shaka's vision for the program is focused on extended, sustainable success. The individuals who interact with the team on a daily basis are able to observe frequent examples of growth and the excitement around the program is contagious,” said Scholl with much gratitude for the Marquette basketball coach's dedication, per Bally Sports.

The school hopes to keep its dominance in the Big East conference. Marquette basketball is fresh off an outright regular-season championship. They continued to dominate along with Shaka Smart en route to a tournament title.

They now set their sights on a more lofty goal, the NCAA Tournament. Golden Eagles fans continue to trust their coach and wish they finish better than Marquette's round of 32 loss from this year.