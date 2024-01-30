Marquette visits Villanova as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3) are on the road to take on the Villanova Wildcats (11-9, 4-5) Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Marquette-Villanova prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Marquette has won their last four games this season, and they sit third in the Big East. Oso Ighodaro leads the team with 14.6 points per game and 7.1 rebounds. Tyler Kolek is right behind him with 14.2 points and 7.1 assists per game. Two other players on Marquette are scoring over 10.0 points per game, as well. As a team, Marquette scores 77.5 points per game.

Villanova is not having the success people though they would. At 4-5 in conference play, Villanova is eighth in the Big East. Eric Dixon is enjoying a good season as he is averaging 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Tyler Burton leads the team in rebounding with 7.3 per game, though. As a team, Villanova averages 72.9 points per game on the season.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Villanova Odds

Marquette: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +110

Villanova: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 143 (-112)

Under: 143 (-108)

How to Watch Marquette vs. Villanova

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette does a good job scoring the ball. They are fourth in the Big East in points per game, and they also have the third-best field goal percentage in the conference. They will need to keep up the scoring if they want to win this game on the road. Winning on the road in college basketball is never easy, and it is usually done on the offensive side of the court. As long as Marquette hits their shots and continues to score, they will cover the spread.

Marquette also does a good job on the defensive side of the court. They are tied – with Villanova – for the fourth-fewest points per game allowed. They allow less than 70, which is a very good number. One thing Villanova does is attempt to shoot the three very often. The Wildcats, however, do not make them very often. Villanova has the third-worst three-point percentage in the Big East, so Marquette needs to take advantage of that. If Marquette can force more outside shots, they will cover the spread.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova needs to keep Marquette in check offensively. As mentioned, Marquette can score the basketball, so Villanova needs to continue their strong defense. They are tied for fourth-fewest points allowed in the Big East. Just as Marquette needs to force Villanova to shoot from the outside, the opposite is true. Marquette's three-point percentage is just as bad, so if Villanova can contest the shots and force more perimeter shots, they will cover this spread at home.

Final Marquette-Villanova Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Marquette is a great team, but they are just 3-3 on the road. It is tough to win on the road in college basketball, especially against a conference opponent. Villanova has been able to play well at home this season, and I think that will continue. It is hard to bet against Marquette as the underdog, though. For that reason, I am going to take Marquette to win the game.

Final Marquette-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Marquette ML (+110), Over 143 (-112)