It is a Big East clash on Tuesday as Marquette visits Butler. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-Butler prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Marquette entered the game at 18-5 on the year and ranked seventh in the nation. They are also second place in the Big East with a 9-3 record in conference play. They have won their last seven straight games in conference play after coming off a two-game losing streak. The last two games have been solid performances. They took a 34-point win on the road over Georgetown and followed that up with an 11-point win over St. John’s at home. Still, this could be a look-ahead spot as Marquette will face Big East-leading UConn in their next game this Saturday.

Meanwhile, he is 16-8 on the year and sitting tied for fifth in the conference at 7-6. They have won five of their last six games in conference play, including wins over Providence, Creighton, and Villanova. The only loss was to top-ranked UConn by nine. Butler has also already faced Marquette this year. On January 10th the two teams faced as Butler erased a halftime deficit to win the game 69-62.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Butler Odds

Marquette: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -154

Butler: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette comes into the game ranked tenth in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 21st in adjusted offensive efficacy while sitting 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Marquette is 50th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 21st in effective field goals percentage and 13th in assists to turnover ratio. Tyler Kolek leads the way with 15.6 points per game this year, while also shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Further, Kolek leads the team with 7.5 assists per game on the year. Second on the team in scoring is Kam Jones, who has 14.5 points per game. Further, Oso Ighodaro comes in with 14.1 points per game while also shooting 62.1 percent from the field this year.

Maruqette is 272nd in rebounds per game this year, sitting outside the top 200 in both offensive and defensive rebounding rates. Ighodaro leads the way here too. He comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game on the year with over three rebounds per game on the offensive end of the court. Kolek sits the second or third team with 4.9 rebounds per game on the season.

Marquette is 64th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, sitting 23rd in steals per game and 63rd in blocks per game this year. Stevie Mitchell has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 1.9 steals per game, and only turns over the ball .6 times per game. Meanwhile, Kolek has 1.7 steals per game, while four other players have over a steal per game. One of those is Ighodaro, who also has 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler comes in 49th in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency this year while sitting 33rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and sitting 87th in defensive efficiency. They are 38th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 99th in adjusted field goal percentage this year. Pierre Brooks leads the offense this year. He comes into the game averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent on the year. Meanwhile, DJ Davis is second on the team with 14.5 points per game this year, while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Jahmyl Telfort is third on the team in points with 14.4 points per game. Posh Alexander has also been solid on offense this year, with 5.3 assists per game this year, while also scoring 11.2 points per game this year.

Butler also rebounds well. They are 106th in rebounds per game, but 54th in defensive rebounds per gamer this year. Jalen Thomas leads the way with 6.8 rebounds per game this year, while Jahmyl Telfort comes in with 5.0 rebounds per game this year. Jalen Thomas has been solid here, coming in with 6.3 rebounds per game this year, while adding 6.8 points per game. Andre Screen is second on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game this year.

Butler is 211th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Posh Alexander comes in with 2.4 steals per game this year, while DJ Davis and Jahmyl Telfort have over a steal per game. Further, Jalen Thomas comes in with 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Final Marquette-Butler Prediction & Pick

Butler took the first game between these two on the road and matches up well with Marquette. A big reason for that is the rebounding rates for Butler. They are better on the glass than Marquette, which grabs them a few extra possessions. Further, the Butler offense is solid and will be able to keep pace with Marquette. Butler has also covered in four of their last five games, as well as four of their last five as an underdog. Expect a tight game with this one, with the game being decided by under a few possessions.

Final Marquette-Butler Prediction & Pick: Butler +1.5 or Over 158