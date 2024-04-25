Marvin Harrison Jr.'s net worth in 2024 is $5 million to $10 million. Harrison Jr, the son of a Hall of Famer, will look to build a career like his father after his name is called at the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's look at Marvin Harrison Jr.'s net worth in 2024.
What is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s net worth in 2024?: $5 million to $10 million (estimate)
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s net worth in 2024 sits at about $5 million to $10 million, according to Marca.
Harrison was born in Philadelphia, on Aug. 11, 2002. His father was a wide receiver with the Indianapolis Colts from 1996 to 2008. Harrison Jr. grew up playing football and basketball but focused on football once he entered high school.
He attended La Salle College High School as a freshman but transferred to powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep for his sophomore season. He led the team to three-consecutive state championships and set league records with 2,625 receiving yards and 37 receiving touchdowns.
Harrison was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best receiver recruit in the country. He received offers from Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, LSU, Notre Dame and Texas A&M but opted to join the Buckeyes. His quarterback in high school, Kyle McCord, also committed to the school.
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Ohio State career
Harrison was part of an elite wide receiver room in his freshman season, sitting behind Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Wilson and Olave declared for the draft before the 2022 Rose Bowl, thrusting Harrison into a starter role. He took advantage of the opportunity, catching three touchdown passes in the 48-45 victory.
Harrison's expectations were sky high heading into his sophomore season, and they only increased when Smith-Njigba went down with an injury in Week 1. Harrison was the team's new No. 1 wide receiver, and a new star was born.
He had 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The stellar year helped him become a unanimous All-American and the recipient of the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Award.
Ohio State didn't succeed in 2023, but Harrison remained the best receiver in college football. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, recording 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison declared for the 2024 NFL Draft following the season and is expected to be the first non-quarterback off the board.
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s NIL deals and endorsements
Christian Williams reported that Marvin Harrison Jr. had an NIL offer to stay for the 2024 season that rivaled first-round draft pick money. Whether or not this rumor was true, Harrison decided that the best course of action was to declare for the draft.
Harrison is projected to go in the top five, giving him a signing bonus north of $20 million. It seems far-fetched that anyone is offering that much NIL money, but Ohio State is one of the schools that could pull off such a big deal.
One of Harrison's most important deals is his partnership with the Ronald McDonald House through the Cohesion Foundation. He also has deals with Monarc, Next Gen Camps, ZOA Energy, Dr Teal's, Grippo's Chips, Topps, 7-Eleven, Chipotle, ONIT Athlete, and Kane Footwear.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is likely doing well after his father's lengthy and successful NFL career. However, the Buckeye wants to build his legacy and net worth by having a similarly successful career. Nevertheless, was Marvin Harrison Jr.'s net worth in 2024 a surprise?