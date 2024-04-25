The Arizona Cardinals are looking to the 2024 NFL Draft. It's a beacon of hope and a pivotal chance to rebuild and fortify their team. Utilizing their high draft picks, the Cardinals aim to reshape their future and expedite their rebuilding process. They can potentially craft a team poised to challenge the robust competition in the NFC West.
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 campaign marked the Cardinals' first season under the guidance of new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort. Arizona repeated their 4–13 record from the year prior. It was capped by a surprising victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
Following a Week 11 defeat to the Houston Texans, the Cardinals confirmed another losing season. This was their second in a row. A subsequent loss to the Los Angeles Rams ensured a back-to-back season with double-digit losses. After a defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, Arizona was once again sidelined from playoff contention. It marked their second straight year without postseason play.
Draft Context
Around quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have assembled a competent group of players. This includes Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, and Trey McBride. However, they are still in search of a dominant leader for this squad. Despite swirling trade rumors, it appears more probable that their choice will be to draft the top wide receiver available.
The team also faces significant challenges with their linebacker and cornerback positions. Both ranked last in the league last season. Sure, Mack Wilson might prove to be a valuable addition at linebacker. However, early rounds of the draft will likely focus on strengthening these critical trench positions.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Arizona Cardinals might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 4: Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr embodies a nearly flawless wide receiver prospect with his advanced skills and tactical acumen. He boasts a sophisticated understanding of winning techniques, which includes masterful route running and manipulating defenders to create openings. He also displays exceptional footwork, agility, and speed. Harrison's hands are reliable, making him adept at securing difficult catches. His improvements in gaining yards after the catch have only enhanced his value.
Pick No. 27: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
As the 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Jer'Zhan Newton, despite a relatively modest stature of 6'1.5 and 300 pounds, compensates with remarkable quickness. His ability to shed blocks and execute a variety of pass-rush techniques is notable. Newton excels in run defense by effectively using his hands to unbalance and displace linemen.
Pick No. 35: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
Zach Frazier is a former four-time state wrestling champion. He brings immense core strength to his role as a center. His control, grip strength, and flexibility allow him to dominate defenders and maintain advantageous positions.
Pick No. 66: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
Lacking extensive starting experience, Andru Phillips has nonetheless developed a robust physical approach to cornerback play. He excels in press coverage. Effective as a run defender from the slot, he handles screens and perimeter plays well.
Pick No. 71: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Javon Solomon might not immediately impress based on physical appearance. However, his athleticism speaks volumes. Gaining significant weight since high school, his transition from linebacker to defensive end has been marked by a notable first step. Take note that he had a nation-leading 16 sacks in 2023.
Pick No. 90: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
Taylor-Demerson is a cerebral free safety. He excels in reading the play and positioning himself effectively. While his speed is adequate, it’s his strategic play that stands out. His conservative tackling approach ensures reliability, too.
Pick No. 104: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
Over his versatile college career, Ainias Smith has played as a receiver, running back, and punt returner. Known for his agility and route-running finesse, he effectively uses deception to outmaneuver defenders.
Pick No. 138: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
Malik Mustapha is known for his hard-hitting style. Yes, his athletic abilities may not be elite. Still, his aggressive approach from a safety position significantly impacts his play, especially when blitzing or making open-field tackles.
Pick No. 162: Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State
With ideal physical traits for the NFL, Decamerion Richardson excels in run support and physical play near the line of scrimmage. However, his coverage skills need refinement, particularly in anticipating plays and tracking the ball, evidenced by his lack of interceptions.
Pick No. 186: Jaylen Harrell, EDGE, Michigan
Jaylen Harrell’s smaller stature and limited power might restrict his role to that of a situational pass-rusher. He can then potentially transition to an off-ball linebacker role to better utilize his speed in a 3-4 defense setup.
Pick No. 226: Jalen Sundell, T, North Dakota State
Having played both tackle and center at North Dakota State, Jalen Sundell's experience and performance, particularly in pass protection, suggest he has the potential to develop further under NFL coaching. That's despite concerns about the level of competition he faced in college.
This draft strategy is structured to strengthen the Cardinals on both sides of the line while integrating promising rookies into key positions to boost the team’s performance in the upcoming season.