Marvin Vettori believes Israel Adesanya is finished at highest level.

Adesanya lost his middleweight title following a unanimous decision defeat to Sean Strickland in the UFC 293 headliner this past weekend in Sydney, Australia.

Although nothing is confirmed, it looks like Adesanya could get an immediate rematch despite losing two of his last three middleweight title fights.

That's something that doesn't sit well with Vettori who feels it's time for the division to move on. In fact, he doesn't even believe Adesanya wants a rematch himself.

“I just don’t like this guy. Can I not like this guy? I don’t f*****g like this guy, so I personally think that he doesn’t deserve a f*****g rematch,” Vettori said on the Dream Rare Podcast (via MMA Junkie). “Why? I don’t even think he wants a rematch. He felt like – he’s going to lose again, so I don’t even think like he wants the rematch right now.

“I mean like let’s see what Sean will do as the champ. He shook up the division and I think (Dricus) Du Plessis is on the line. He beat up (Robert) Whittaker the way he did, you cannot deny him a f*cking title shot man, way more than Adesanya. I think that’s also a very good fight for Strickland.”

While Dricus Du Plessis is seemingly the next in line, Jared Cannonier — who last defeated Vettori — is also in the conversation for the next title shot. That's especially the case after he weighed in as the backup fighter at UFC 293 while he is also the last fighter to defeat Strickland.

But no matter who ends up facing Strickland next, Vettori believes Adesanya's time at the top is now officially over. He also doesn't think a rematch would sell well at this point.

“Oh! f*cking Jared – Jared too,” Vettori added. “They will come at me for sure: ‘You’re salty,’ this and that. I think Adesanya’s time is over. It’s passed, so we’ll see.

“But I don’t think that rematch would even sell. I don’t know. Definitely, I would be way more excited to see Strickland and Du Plessis or even a rematch with Cannonier, and down the road who f*****g knows.”