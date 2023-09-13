UFC president Dana White wants to make it clear — it isn't confirmed that Israel Adesanya is getting a rematch with Sean Strickland.
Strickland shocked the entire world when he became the new middleweight champion following a unanimous decision victory over Adesanya in the UFC 293 headliner this past weekend.
Following the upset, White mentioned the possibility of a rematch during the post-fight press conference.
“I think you do the rematch, absolutely,” White said. “The rematch is interesting. That could be the thing, too. When you think about [Adesanya] going into the [Alex] Pereira fight, such a big fight, and you’ve been in there with this guy so many times, and then you overlook Strickland. You come in, and I don’t know. I don’t know the answers to these questions, but Israel does, and I’m looking forward to hearing it.”
Given that White plays a large role in the matchmaking, many assumed that an immediate rematch was all but set in stone for Adesanya which didn't go down well with many arguing against it.
The UFC head honcho proceeded to set the record straight following another edition of the Contender Series on Tuesday.
“I think if you remember that night, people said, ‘What do you think, you think rematch?’ I said, ‘Yeah, the rematch sounds great,’” White said (via MMA Fighting). “I saw the stupid f*****g s**t that was written by all these stupid f*****g websites.
“Never once did I say, ‘Yes, we’re going to f*****g do this rematch.’ There’s obviously lots of options out there, and we’ll see what happens. But yes, I’m not opposed to an Israel rematch. We’ll see how it goes.”
Adesanya has been uncharacteristically silent following the defeat.
At the UFC 293 post-fight press conference, he gave a brief statement before handing the mic to his coach Eugene Bareman. While he made some posts on social media, things have still been pretty inactive from him as a whole.
In fact, Dana White hasn't heard much from Adesanya either and was left puzzled by his actions.
“I told you guys that night, I asked him in in the octagon, I said, ‘Are you OK?’ White said. “He said, ‘I’ll talk to you later.’ I bumped into him in the back, and he told me about as much as he told you. It was strange.”