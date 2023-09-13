UFC president Dana White wants to make it clear — it isn't confirmed that Israel Adesanya is getting a rematch with Sean Strickland.

Strickland shocked the entire world when he became the new middleweight champion following a unanimous decision victory over Adesanya in the UFC 293 headliner this past weekend.

Following the upset, White mentioned the possibility of a rematch during the post-fight press conference.

“I think you do the rematch, absolutely,” White said. “The rematch is interesting. That could be the thing, too. When you think about [Adesanya] going into the [Alex] Pereira fight, such a big fight, and you’ve been in there with this guy so many times, and then you overlook Strickland. You come in, and I don’t know. I don’t know the answers to these questions, but Israel does, and I’m looking forward to hearing it.”

Given that White plays a large role in the matchmaking, many assumed that an immediate rematch was all but set in stone for Adesanya which didn't go down well with many arguing against it.

The UFC head honcho proceeded to set the record straight following another edition of the Contender Series on Tuesday.