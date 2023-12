Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been having Mass Outbreak Events since the Harvest Moon Festival. Here, you'll find all the ongoing ones.

The Pokemon Company's latest game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, has introduced a lot of in-game events that are sure to be a hit with Pokemon Trainers in the Paldea region, and since the Harvest Moon event, we have been seeing more Mass Outbreaks in the game. This idea of Mass Outbreaks can be seen as well from the earlier launched Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus where a Pokemon of a specific species will appear and usually, these kinds of Mass Outbreak events would let you encounter a Shiny variant of the Pokemon. In this article, we let you in on all the previous and current Mass Outbreak events that are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

List of Mass Outbreak Events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

We have mentioned earlier that Mass Outbreaks aren't that new but now, The Pokemon Company is making them more frequent in line with real-world events or even perhaps with Pokemon world launches and announcements.

Festive Outbreaks Flabébé (Red) Date: December 8 to December 21, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 20% Shiny Rate: 0.5% Moves: Standard Mark: None Version: Scarlet and Violet Flabébé (Yellow) Date: December 8 to December 21, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 20% Shiny Rate: 0.5% Moves: Standard Mark: None Version: Scarlet and Violet Flabébé (Orange) Date: December 8 to December 21, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 20% Shiny Rate: 0.5% Moves: Standard Mark: None Version: Scarlet and Violet Flabébé (Blue) Date: December 8 to December 21, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 20% Shiny Rate: 0.5% Moves: Standard Mark: None Version: Scarlet and Violet Flabébé (White) Date: December 8 to December 21, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 20% Shiny Rate: 0.5% Moves: Standard Mark: None Version: Scarlet and Violet Litwick Date: December 8 to December 21, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 100% Shiny Rate: 0.5% Moves: Standard Mark: None Version: Scarlet and Violet Eevee Everywhere Mass Outbreak Eevee Date: November 17 to November 20, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Jittery Mark (5%) Version: Scarlet and Violet Eevee Date: November 17 to November 20, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Intense Mark (5%) Version: Scarlet and Violet Eevee Date: November 17 to November 20, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Intellectual Mark (5%) Version: Scarlet and Violet Eevee Date: November 17 to November 20, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Flustered Mark (5%) Version: Scarlet and Violet Eevee Date: November 17 to November 20, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Rowdy Mark (5%) Version: Scarlet and Violet Eevee Date: November 17 to November 20, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Excited Mark (5%) Version: Scarlet and Violet Eevee Date: November 17 to November 20, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Calmness Mark (5%) Version: Scarlet and Violet Eevee Date: November 17 to November 20, 2023 Region: Paldea Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Unsure Mark (5%) Version: Scarlet and Violet Ghost-Types Gather Mass Outbreak Mimikyu Date: October 27 to October 31, 2023 Region: Paldea, Kitakami Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Crafty Mark (5% chance) Version: Scarlet and Violet Greavard Date: October 27 to October 31, 2023 Region: Paldea, Kitakami Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Crafty Mark (5% chance) Version: Scarlet and Violet Drifloon Date: October 27 to October 31, 2023 Region: Paldea, Kitakami Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Crafty Mark (5% chance) Version: Scarlet and Violet Phantump Date: October 27 to October 31, 2023 Region: Paldea, Kitakami Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 25% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Crafty Mark (5% chance) Version: Scarlet and Violet Clefairy Moon-Viewing Party Clefairy Date: September 29 to October 31, 2023 Region: Paldea, Kitakami Level: 10 – 60 Location: All Areas Held Item: None Biome: Land Ability: Standard Rarity: 100% Shiny Rate: Standard Moves: Standard Mark: Upbeat Mark (5% chance) Version: Scarlet and Violet

