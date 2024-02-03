Discover Mauricio Pochettino's plan for Chelsea's summer transfers as he targets a set-piece specialist to enhance the team's capabilities.

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is already formulating plans for summer transfers, eyeing a dead-ball wizard to fortify the team's set-piece capabilities. The Blues, trailing in set-piece goals this season, are setting their sights on players like James Ward-Prowse to emulate the success of West Ham, who, following the acquisition of the set-piece specialist, have surged to sixth place in the Premier League table.

Pochettino stressed the significance of set-pieces, pointing out the existing deficiency in Chelsea's squad and expressing a keen interest in securing a specialist for the upcoming season. The head coach emphasized the need for a player with specific set-piece prowess, stating, “Ben Chilwell is good in the delivery, but, after that, we lack a specialist. We are trying to find one for next season.”

Reflecting on the success of West Ham, who signed Ward-Prowse in the summer, the Chelsea manager highlighted the impact such acquisitions can have, stating, “Look before at West Ham and after. What changed? When you add a player like him, you increase the percentage. That is football.”

Despite a quiet January transfer window featuring only outgoing loans, Pochettino is content with the current squad but recognizes the potential for improvement, particularly in set-piece situations. Addressing the lack of incoming transfers, he said, “We didn’t find anyone to improve us. We didn’t decide to sign anyone because we are happy, I think. It’s about opportunity and situations. We have the players we want.”

With Chelsea currently residing in tenth place, a considerable 12 points adrift of the top four, Pochettino remains optimistic about future improvements. Reflecting on his experience at Tottenham, where he refrained from signing players for 18 months, he emphasized the importance of developing existing talent while acknowledging the potential for strategic transfers to enhance the squad.

As Chelsea looks ahead to the summer transfer window, Pochettino's vision for a set-piece specialist underscores his commitment to refining the team's strategy, aiming for a significant improvement in the upcoming season.