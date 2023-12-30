Will the Blues make any moves?

Chelsea has made a boatload of moves in the last few transfer windows in order to bolster their squad and make them a Premier League title contender again. Unfortunately, that hasn't gone to plan. The Blues are 10th in the table and a mile off any European spots ahead of the turn of the year.

Considering their willingness to spend money, one would wonder if Chelsea is going to sign any new players in the January transfer window. Speaking on Friday, manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he will be involved in any decisions made and hinted at the club potentially strengthening their squad in certain areas.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“I will be involved — it’s not only about my advice, it’s about sharing after 6 months with owners and directors. Decisions that we take is because we all agree. If we detect something we need to improve, then we are more than open”.

It's common knowledge by now that Chelsea needs a true No. 9 who can consistently hit the back of the net. Nicolas Jackson is doing a respectable job with seven goals and one assist in 18 appearances, but he's still not consistent enough. Remember, he scored a hat-trick against shorthanded Tottenham. There is hope Christopher Nkunku could hit the ground running and find his form from last year's Bundesliga campaign but the reality is the Frenchman just came back from a serious injury and will need time to adjust to a new league.

At first glance, the statistics aren't awful, bagging 31 goals in 19 games. There have been matches where the Blues are firing on all cylinders then others where the side is toothless up top. One name who continues to pop up on Chelsea's radar is Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen, but he's set to sign a new deal with the Serie A giants.

It will be very interesting to see if Pochettino's group is active next month in their pursuit of qualifying for Europe.