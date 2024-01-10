Richaun Holmes may not be too pleased with his current role on the Mavs.

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the smartest moves of the offseason during the 2023 NBA Draft when they acquired the 24th pick (Olivier-Maxence Prosper) from the Sacramento Kings by absorbing Richaun Holmes' contract into a trade exception. Not only were they able to take a chance on a 3-and-D prospect, they were also able to acquire a big man in Holmes who flourishes in the pick-and-roll.

Upgrading at center was one of the Mavericks' greatest needs after their end to last season saw them hemorrhage points in the paint and lose out on the glass on a nightly basis. Holmes could have been that guy; as one would recall, he was an excellent player for the Kings when he was their starting center. Alas, Dereck Lively II's emergence and Dwight Powell's continued presence has kept Holmes out of the rotation for most of the season.

Now, Richaun Holmes hasn't complained about his lack of minutes on the Mavericks. But he might not be a fan at all of the fact that he doesn't get any minutes. MFFL Nation on Twitter (X) was able to point out that Holmes liked a tweet that wishes that the 30-year old big man gets a considerable rotation role anytime soon, whether it's in Dallas or elsewhere.

“Ay big bro I know J Kidd holding you back but just know I know what you’re capable of, hopefully you’ll get a real chance if it’s here or somewhere else🤞🏽,” the tweet Holmes liked reads.

It'll definitely be a concern for Richaun Holmes and his fans that he's still not able to get any minutes for the Mavericks even though Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber are out with injuries. Even during Dallas' 120-103 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Jason Kidd opted to go small for stretches, with Holmes only getting playing time with the game out of reach.

The Mavs may still have one more trade to make to cement themselves as contenders in a stacked Western Conference. They could use Holmes' $12.05 million contract for salary-matching purposes, although teams may be wary of the fact that the 30-year old center has a player option for next season worth around $12.9 million.