The Dallas Mavericks are getting the big man they sorely need after a trade with the Sacramento Kings. The Kings are sending Richaun Holmes and the no. 24 pick in the draft to the Mavs.

Dallas is using the traded player exception created from the Davis Bertans deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Holmes, per Adrian Wojnoarwoski of ESPN. To recall, the Mavs traded down early in the 2023 NBA Draft, sending Bertans and the no. 10 pick for the 12th pick and a $17 million TPE.

The Mavs didn't stop there during draft day, as it was revealed they were exploring potential deals to use the traded player exception to acquire a player or another current or future pick. In the end, they got both.

Sacramento selected forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper with the no. 24 pick and sent him to Dallas in the deal.

Richaun Holmes' acquisition is pretty huge for the Mavs, as they finally got a starting-caliber big man who can fit well alongside Luka Doncic. Dallas needs a rebounder and shot-blocker, and that's exactly what they're getting from the 29-year-old.

Holmes' playing time in Sacramento decreased significantly after the team got Domantas Sabonis midway through the 2021-22 season. Back in 2020-21 when he started in all 61 games he played with the Kings, however, Holmes averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. He has career averages of 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 block.

Alongside Doncic and, possibly Kyrie Irving if he chooses to stay in the Big D, Holmes could very well transform into a double-double threat.