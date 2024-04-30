The Clippers host the Mavericks in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday in Game 5! This has been one of the best series in the playoffs with each team splitting the home and road splits with the series tied at 2-2. We now continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Clippers prediction and pick.
The Mavericks have looked very good in every game outside of Game 1. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the keys for the Mavericks and both have been great so far this postseason. These teams are very evenly matched, but there seems to be more momentum on the Mavericks side, after almost coming back from a 30-point deficit in their last game and already winning once on the road. There needs to be more consistency from the rest of the lineup after those two and that is the key for the Mavericks in not just this series, but the rest of the NBA Playoffs as well.
The Clippers have been dealing with Kawhi Leonard coming in and out of the lineup. They shot unbelievably well from behind the arc, going 50% at 18-36 in Game 1. The Mavericks then won the next two, before the Clippers escaped in Game 4 after hanging on for a win, despite blowing a 30-point lead. The Clippers may have won, but the Mavericks feel like they have more momentum. Leonard is the key because he has been in and out of the lineup and if he plays is an immediate difference-maker for a Clippers team that is full of stars. Still, something seems missing from the Clippers and they need to figure it out in this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Mavericks-Clippers Game 5 Odds
Dallas Mavericks: -3 (-108)
Moneyline: -146
Los Angeles Clippers: +3 (-112)
Moneyline: +124
Over: 208.5 (-110)
Under: 208.5 (-110)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers Game 5
Time: 10:00 pm ET
TV: TNT
Time: 10:00 pm ET
TV: TNT
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks have been one of the best offensive teams in the NBA this season. They were 7th in scoring offense at 117.9 points per game. They were also 11th in total field goal percentage and 13th in three-point percentage at 48.1% and 36.9% respectively. In the postseason, the Mavericks scoring has plummeted and they are averaging 101.3 points per game, 44% from the field, and 32.8% from behind the arc. In this series, three Mavericks are averaging over double digits in scoring with Luka Doncic leading the way at 29 points per game. Doncic also leads the way in rebounds at 9.8 per game and then assists at 8.5 per game. Doncic has done everything to will the Mavericks to win so far.
The defense for the Mavericks has struggled at times this season. They were 20th in the league in scoring defense, allowing 115.6 points per game. They were also 20th in field goal percentage at 47.5% and 18th in three-point percentage at 36.8%. In the postseason, they are allowing 102 points per game, 45.4% from the field, and they are allowing 43.5% from behind the arc. Four Mavericks average over one steal per game with Kyrie Irving and PJ Washington tied for the lead at 1.8 per game. PJ Washington then leads the way in blocks at 1.5 per game. The defense for the Mavericks needs to play better and it's the key for them moving onto the next round.
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers have been solid across both offense and defense this season. They have been slightly better on defense comparatively. They were 10th in scoring defense, allowing 112.3 points per game. They were 12th in field goal percentage defense at 46.8% and 14th in three-point percentage defense allowing 36.3% from behind the arc. In this series, they are allowing 101.3 points per game, 44% from the field, and 32.8% from behind the arc. Five Clippers average at least one steal per game in this series and Leonard leads the way in steals at two per game. Ivica Zubac then leads the way in rebounding at 9.8 per game.
The offense for the Clippers has been in the upper half of the NBA this season. They were 12th in scoring offense, averaging 115.6 points per game. They were also 6th in total field goal percentage in the NBA at 48.9%, and then they were sixth in three-point shooting at 38.1% from behind the arc. In comparison, they are scoring 102 points per game and averaging 45.4% and 43.5% from behind the arc. Five Clippers players average over double digits on offense in this series with James Harden leading the way at 26 points per game and then he also leads the way in assists at seven per game.
Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick
The Mavericks were so close to coming back from a 31-point deficit in the last game and just barely lost in Game 4 where the Clippers tied the series up. There are way too many question marks surrounding the Clippers and their lineup right now, mainly about Kawhi Leonard and if he will play. The Mavericks have a lot of feel good about despite the loss. This is a massive game and despite it being on the road, there's more to trust with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic than anything with the Clippers.
Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -3 (-108)