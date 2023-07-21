The Dallas Mavericks are expecting some big things from Grant Williams this coming season. This is after they made a significant investment in the former Boston Celtics power forward in NBA free agency — one that came out to $53 million for four years via a sign-and-trade deal with Boston.

Williams underwent surgery on his left hand in June to repair a lingering issue from the regular season. He has since had his hand wrapped as he recovers from the procedure. On Friday, the 24-year-old took a major step in his road to recovery:

“Mavericks forward Grant Williams recently had his hand wrap from surgery in June removed and has been cleared to resume some light basketball activities such as lifting and shooting, sources told @ClutchPoints. He remains on track to be 100% for training camp in September,” Siegel wrote in his tweet.

This only means that Williams did not suffer any setbacks in his recovery and he can now start preparing himself for training camp with the Mavs, which will start on September 30th. The 6-foot-6 power forward should be good to go when the new season starts as well.

Grant Williams is no star, but he should add some much-needed depth to the Mavs' frontcourt. He will likely get the starting nod at the four spot, where he will be backed up by Maxi Kleber. Last season with the Celtics, the former Tennessee standout put up averages of 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 25.9 minutes per contest. He also knocked down 1.5 triples per game on an efficient 39.5-percent clip.