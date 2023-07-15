Grant Williams has not had the chance to join his new Dallas Mavericks teammates since recently joining the squad via a three-team trade that also involved the San Antonio Spurs. Williams isn't exactly a star, but his arrival has a lot of Mavs fans excited for what's ahead this coming season.

Dallas supporters will be even more hyped after hearing the latest injury update on the 24-year-old. According to team insider Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com, Williams is progressing well in his recovery from a hand injury:

“Spoke with new Maverick Grant Williams at halftime today and he said he’ll get the splint off his left hand in ‘four or five days.' Then it will be back to regular off-season basketball activities shortly after that,” Sefko wrote in his tweet.

Williams is currently dealing with a minor injury in his left hand, which has prevented him from doing any basketball-related activities since joining the Mavs. The good news for Luka Doncic and Co. is that Williams is now close to full strength, and he should be able to practice with his new team sooner rather than later. Training camp doesn't officially open until two and a half months from now, giving the new Dallas recruit more than enough time to fully recover from this minor knock.

Grant Williams isn't exactly a landscape-shifting signing for the Mavs, but he does bring a lot to the table for the squad. Could he be the X-factor that drives this team to success in 2023-24? We shall soon find out.