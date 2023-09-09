Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks helped lead his home country of Slovenia to a win over Italy in the FIBA World Cup on Saturday. Doncic scored 29 points in just over 37 minutes for his home country in a close 89-85 win. He stuffed the stat sheet with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Prior to the end of Saturday Doncic, dropped an injury-related truth bomb that will leave some Mavs fans worried. Doncic also admitted to having a major “problem” after Slovenia's World Cup exit at the hands of Canada.

Now the NBA and FIBA World Cup world is buzzing about a kind-hearted gesture from Doncic that took center stage after Saturday's game. It seems as though Doncic found a young boy in the crowd who is now being dubbed “Baby Luka.” The boy was shown in the crowd with an accompanying sign that said he was named after the popular Mavs forward and worldwide basketball icon.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Doncic noticed the child and visited him in the stands before giving him a special present that won't soon be forgotten, either by the boy or his parents.

The TCL Trophy is awarded to the Player of the Game. It is given by a television company that serves as a global partner of FIBA basketball.

“I won't be surprised to see a Filipino basketball named Luka Dela Cruz in the future. XD,” one fan said.

That man looked like “how tf am I getting out of here safely with this,” another fan added.

Mike Tobey and Zoran Dragic were the only two double figure scorers for Slovenia aside from the Mavs star Doncic, whose team finished with a 5-3 record.

Doncic was recently ranked as the second-best draft pick in Mavs history. He has yet to win an NBA championship, but his experience in the World Cup could prove invaluable as Kyrie Irving, Doncic and the Mavs resume their chase of the Larry O'Brien this coming season.