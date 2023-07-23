Grant Williams is fresh off landing a four-year, $53 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, and he's already making waves with his new fanbase. When he hasn't been busy making a myriad of media-related appearances, Williams has been hosting his annual basketball camp, and he found himself going viral for a hilarious failed dunk.

NBA players hosting their own basketball camps in an effort to give back to their respective communities is a popular offseason activity, and Williams is one of the players who hosts his own camp. While there are typically a lot of feel good stories that pop up at these camps, Williams found himself getting trolled for a half-hearted dunk attempt on one of the camp-goers heads, which he failed to complete in hilarious fashion.

Well, this isn't a particularly great look for Williams. Not only does he make a questionable decision to try to dunk on one of the camp attendees, but he fails to do so in humiliating fashion. Williams isn't going 100 percent here, but he doesn't come particularly close to landing this dunk, and it's pretty hilarious to watch.

Williams is familiar with making some hilarious blunders (see: “I'll make 'em both“), and this latest incident will join his collection of embarrassing mishaps. Williams likely won't be too concerned about his failed dunk here, but he may not have made a great first impression to his new Mavs fans, and hopefully he will put in some work in the gym throughout the remainder of the offseason to ensure that this doesn't end up happening in a live-game situation.