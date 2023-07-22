The Dallas Mavericks paid a lot of money to bring Grant Williams to their squad. This came out to the tune of $53 million for four years via a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics. As part of the deal, the Mavs also gave up Reggie Bullock, a first-round pick, and two second-rounders. They also got two future second-round picks from the San Antonio Spurs, but there's no denying that they have made a significant investment on Grant Williams.

As such, it's not surprising that there's a lot of expectations for the 6-foot-6 power forward heading into his debut season with the Mavs. For his part, however, it is clear that Williams already knows who he's going to complement Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas:

“Yeah, in a perfect world, in the role that I star in, it looks like being a versatile defender on the defensive end, guarding the best player, high impact energy guy, but also being able to be a part of the offense and utilized well because not only the spot-up threes and everything like that are great,” Williams said on a recent episode of JJ Redick's Old Man & The Three podcast.

“But I feel like the progression that I've made has been a lot of within actions where that's hitting a role, pick and pop game, and being involved and be able to get actions where you can play with hit me. And then either fake the handoff or be able to hand off to one of the better guys like Kyrie or Luka and then screen and roll or make a play at the rim. I feel like that's probably the best role that I'm in currently just because that's kind of the skill set that I've progressed with and worked on not only in Boston but elsewhere.”

That's a very detailed response from Williams, so you know that he's been giving this a lot of thought. On paper, the 24-year-old does seem like a great fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. We shall soon find out if this is actually the case once the new season begins.