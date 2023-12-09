Jason Kidd debunked the report that Mavs star point guard Kyrie Irving left the arena in a wheelchair following a leg injury.

The Dallas Mavericks are having the season that fans expected from them last season. At 13-8, they have one of the best records in the Western Conference. However, during their win against the Portland Trail Blazers, a scary incident occurred involving star point guard Kyrie Irving that could threaten their season.

During the game, Irving found himself on the floor after a slight fall. However, play was still ongoing, and Mavs teammate Dwight Powell found himself falling as well. Powell ended up landing on Irving's legs. Irving was in a lot of pain and had to be helped off the court. Afterwards, there were reports that Irving had to leave the arena in a wheelchair.

Kyrie Irving reportedly left the arena during Blazers-Mavs game in a wheelchair after Dwight Powell landed on his leg after a fall 🙏pic.twitter.com/qBNOulVH1b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd refuted these reports, saying that it was baseless. Here's the coach's full statement, per Brad Townsend.

“Kidd says that, contrary to an apparent report by Blazers TV, Irving never left the arena and in fact is still here. “All reporting isn’t factual, right?” Kidd joked when I asked him to clarify Irving’s whereabouts.”

Kidd also said that the only thing they know right now is that Irving suffered a right foot injury. The Mavs coach stressed that they will know the full extent tomorrow.

“Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “Just a right foot injury, that’s all I could tell you. We’ll know more tomorrow.””

The injury certainly looks… bad. Powell was unable to fully stop his momentum, and he hit Irving's legs with considerable force. Irving had to be helped off the court. Fans are hoping for the best-case scenario, but that will still most likely mean that the Mavs star will miss some time with the injury.

The Mavs are rolling with a solid start, thanks to the partnership between Doncic and Irving working and the team finding their identity. Here's to hoping that Irving ends up fine.