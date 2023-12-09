Kyrie Irving suffered an unfortunate leg injury in an accident with Dwight Powell late in the Mavs' game against the Trail Blazers.

The Dallas Mavericks are engaged in a heated interconference matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Dallas has the lead as the fourth quarter heats up, but the team has an extra burden on its shoulders. Kyrie Irving was forced to leave the game after a scary fall involving Dwight Powell.

Mavs lose Kyrie Irving to unfortunate injury vs. Trail Blazers

Kyrie Irving reportedly left the arena during Blazers-Mavs game in a wheelchair after Dwight Powell landed on his leg after a fall 🙏pic.twitter.com/qBNOulVH1b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023

Irving drove to the rim for an acrobatic layup, but he was blocked by Duop Reath in the paint. Dwight Powell went up for the rebound and landed on Irving's legs. The superstar guard has eventually been ruled out for the rest of the game, per Mavs PR.

Hopefully, Irving's injury does not linger and the star guard can make a speedy recovery. Irving had 11 points, two assists, and one rebound before he left the game. Dallas will miss Irving's services. However, the team will look for Luka Doncic to continue to do heavy lifting as the game comes down to the wire.

Portland went on a run to get within a few points of the Mavs' lead. Anfernee Simmons has 30 points as the middle part of the fourth quarter approaches. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is continuing his hot streak as he edges closer to a 30-point double-double.

Dallas needs to close the game out well to build on the momentum from its commanding 147-97 win over the Utah Jazz on December 6th. If the Mavs can play stout defense on Portland's guards down the wire, they can come away with the win.