Mavs superstar Luka Doncic opens up about a scary moment during Monday's game against the Magic when he had to temporarily leave th game.

Dallas Mavericks fans held their collective breath following a scary moment Monday night during the Mavs' road game against the Orlando Magic, particularly when guard Luka Doncic briefly exited the contest with what appeared to be a head injury.

It was initially thought that Luka Doncic suffered a concussion, but the Slovenian superstar later allayed any fears of head injury when he spoke to the media following the game.

“No concussion protocol,” Doncic said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I mean they checked, but it was all good.”

Doncic hit his head on the leg of Magic big man Goga Bitadze in the third quarter and did not play in the final 7:17 of the period.

He took the floor again in the fourth quarter, playing the entire 12 minutes the rest of the way. Doncic finished with sparkling numbers of 29 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line with six assists, three rebounds, and two steals across 35 minutes of action.

Dallas was able to weather the temporary absence of Luka Doncic during the game thanks to a total team effort on the floor. Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench and fired 21 points with four 3-pointers, while Kyrie Irving had 21 points as well. Rookie big man Dereck Lively II continued to impress, as he came away with 10 points and five rebounds.

With Doncic escaping an injury, the Mavs, who have a 6-1 record to date, will aim for another victory this Wednesday at home versus the visiting Toronto Raptors.