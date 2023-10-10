On Tuesday, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks participated in an NBA preseason game against Doncic's former team, Real Madrid, whom he played for as a teenager. The Mavs shockingly lost the contest by a score of 127-123, with Doncic registering just about five minutes of playing time due to a calf injury, per Marc Stein.

Still, the spectacle of an NBA team such as the Mavericks losing to a team of non-NBA players understandably drew a host of reactions from users on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some noted that this loss could potentially start an unfair discourse despite the Mavericks (mostly) being without both Doncic and running mate Kyrie Irving.

The loss moved the Mavs to 0-3 on the preseason.

Others noted that USA track star Noah Lyles, who was recently heavily criticized for his highly questionable assertion that a team winning the NBA championship doesn't make them the best team in the world, would revel in the Mavs' defeat.

RECOMMENDED
Luka Doncic, Real Madrid, Mavs

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic gets awesome tribute in return to Real Madrid

Jack Winter ·

Luka Doncic, Mavs, NBA Preseason, NBA Injury, Luka Doncic injury

Luka Doncic’s concerning injury that caused limited playing time in Mavs vs. Real Madrid, revealed

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Celtics, Jayson Tatum, NBA GM survey, Jayson Tatum Celtics, Jayson Tatum NBA

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum named amongst league’s best players in NBA GM poll

Daniel Donabedian ·

Should Mavs fans be genuinely concerned after their team of mostly backups lost to Real Madrid? Not remotely. After all, Doncic barely played, along with Kyrie Irving as previously mentioned, and preseason results have no bearing on a team's standing once the regular season slate rolls around.

Still, Dallas fans likely could have gone without the social media mockery they were subjected to as a result of the defeat, even if the majority of jokes lacked significant context.

The Mavs will tip things off for real in 2023-24 on October 25 against the San Antonio Spurs.