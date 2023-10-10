On Tuesday, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks participated in an NBA preseason game against Doncic's former team, Real Madrid, whom he played for as a teenager. The Mavs shockingly lost the contest by a score of 127-123, with Doncic registering just about five minutes of playing time due to a calf injury, per Marc Stein.

Still, the spectacle of an NBA team such as the Mavericks losing to a team of non-NBA players understandably drew a host of reactions from users on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some noted that this loss could potentially start an unfair discourse despite the Mavericks (mostly) being without both Doncic and running mate Kyrie Irving.

Mavs lost to Madrid basketball team so now people will think euro league teams have a chance to beat NBA teams even tho Luka and kyrie didn’t even play — ☀️ (@wstgoat7) October 10, 2023

The loss moved the Mavs to 0-3 on the preseason.

Lmfaoo I know it’s preseason.. but Mavs 0-3 — 41😭 (@d_alx_j) October 10, 2023

Others noted that USA track star Noah Lyles, who was recently heavily criticized for his highly questionable assertion that a team winning the NBA championship doesn't make them the best team in the world, would revel in the Mavs' defeat.

Noah Lyles coming onto twitter after the mavs lost to Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/I3ZrEkqeTX https://t.co/WixHAHa9CQ — John (@iam_johnw) October 10, 2023

Should Mavs fans be genuinely concerned after their team of mostly backups lost to Real Madrid? Not remotely. After all, Doncic barely played, along with Kyrie Irving as previously mentioned, and preseason results have no bearing on a team's standing once the regular season slate rolls around.

Still, Dallas fans likely could have gone without the social media mockery they were subjected to as a result of the defeat, even if the majority of jokes lacked significant context.

The Mavs will tip things off for real in 2023-24 on October 25 against the San Antonio Spurs.