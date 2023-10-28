Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic drained a circus shot to sink the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night and then proceeded to gift a young fan with an awesome present.

Luka gave the Mavs supporter a brand-new pair of signature sneakers, leaving him smiling from ear to ear:

Luka Doncic gifted an exclusive pair of his signature shoes to a young fan after the Mavs’ win over the Nets last night 🙌 (via @MavsOffCourt)pic.twitter.com/EXfvaOZ4zi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2023

That's just so wholesome from Doncic. You could see how happy it made the kid to not only meet the Mavs guard but also receive a beautiful pair of kicks.

The Slovenian is absolutely balling out to begin the 2023-24 campaign, averaging a mind-boggling 41 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists through two games. Truly video game numbers. In the victory over Brooklyn, Luka had 49 points, 10 boards, and seven dimes while going 16 for 25 from the field, 8 for 10 from the line, and 9 for 14 from three-point land. No one is stopping him so far.

Aside from Luka Doncic hitting the tiebreaking three, he also hit the Mavs' final four field goals; all triples. Dallas is now off to a 2-0 start, much in part to his brilliance. Doncic is just one of many NBA players who makes a point of paying attention to his fans and gifting them with sneakers, jerseys, and other memorabilia, usually with his signature. It's part of the job that Luka clearly embraces.

Doncic and the Mavs have the weekend off before visiting the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening. We'll see if the 24-year-old can continue to ball out for 40+ for a third game in a row. If he consistently plays at this level, it will be good news for Dallas.