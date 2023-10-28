The Dallas Mavericks, in Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, found themselves in another dogfight after a nip-and-tuck opening game victory against the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavs, despite making a few upgrades over the summer, was the Luka Doncic show was once again, with the Slovenian star shouldering quite the heavy workload on offense. But as per usual, the Doncic show delivers. With 26 seconds left in the contest and the game tied at 120, Doncic inexplicably made a one-handed bank-shot three-pointer over the outstretched arms of his former teammate Dorian Finney-Smith.

That proved to be the dagger for the Mavs, as Cam Thomas was unable to retaliate for the Nets after he missed a stepback triple. At this point, there may be nothing that Doncic can't do on the court. His bag of tricks is bottomless, and there's an argument that his touch, especially from the perimeter, might be the best-ever in NBA history. After all, how can you pull off that kind of shot without having an all-time great ability to make shots?

Luka Doncic has already made plenty of insane shots for the Mavs. But to put his latest wizardry in even greater perspective, the Mavs star went as far as to declare it as the hardest shot he has made in a game, choosing it over his insane fading game-tying triple at the buzzer against the Portland Trail Blazers when he was a rookie and the step-through game-winning triple over the Memphis Grizzlies two seasons ago, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life.

Luka Dončić said the hook shot backboard three against the Nets at the end of the 4th was the hardest shot he has made in a game. pic.twitter.com/PPH5tMlvEw — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) October 28, 2023

Knowing that he hit the most difficult shot of his NBA career over his pal Dorian Finney-Smith, whom he has spent the majority of his career with in Mavs blue, made it an even more special moment for Luka Doncic. Doncic joked around with Finney-Smith, saying that he called bank in Slovenian so the Nets forward wouldn't understand.

Luka Dončić said he called bank on the hook shot backboard three at the end of the 4th to take the lead against the Nets… On Dorian Finney-Smith saying he didn’t call bank: “I said it in Slovenian so he wouldn’t understand.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xtg9Fxnz1I — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) October 28, 2023

In every season Luka Doncic has played, there is an all-time great moment. This was his first of the 2023-24 season, and expect more to come especially when the Mavs rely on him, yet again, as their greatest source of offense.