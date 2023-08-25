With the 2023 FIBA World Cup set to tip-off next week, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is busy preparing for a hopeful medal run with Slovenia. As team captain, he has talked about how his leadership role with the Mavs has prepared him for this. Luka Doncic has emerged as the face of the Mavs' franchise and one of the top players in the world over the past couple of years. Now, Doncic has the opportunity to become the face of another franchise. Jordan Brand is one of the most popular apparel lines among fans and players alike and Doncic has an endorsement deal with the brand. This week, Luka Doncic signed a contract extension with Jordan Brand that will carry him through 2029 as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Luka Doncic has signed an extension with Jordan Brand that keeps him as the leading face of the brand through 2029, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/bwoCDCnTWG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

When Mavs' star Luka Doncic first signed his contract with Jordan Brand in 2019, he became the first European born athlete to sign with the line. As he continues to rack up the NBA accolades, he will certainly be one of the brand's most popular athletes.

This past season, Doncic was named to his fourth consecutive All-Star team. He averaged a career-high 32.4 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 34.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage was also a career-high.

The Mavs missed the playoffs this past season, but they have one of the top duos in the league now in Doncic and Kyrie Irving. They key now is just being able to put the right pieces around them to form a contending team.