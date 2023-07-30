The FIBA World Cup is set to take place next month and will be held across three countries: Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. While Team USA has a roster full of NBA players set to compete, the rest of the field is full of NBA players suiting up for their home country. One of those players is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic who was named captain of Slovenia. The Mavs star recently took to social media to post a picture of himself in top notch shape about a month before the tournament begins. Doncic also made recent comments via BasketNews.com where he admitted to having lofty goals for the Slovenian national team once the FIBA World Cup begins.

“The goal is always the same. Every time we go to a championship, the goal is to win it,” Doncic said. “What happens is another topic. The goal is always the same for me.”

Luka Doncic also spoke about being named Slovenia team captain.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I am honored to be the captain. We made this decision with the coach and the players. I am truly honored. It's a proud moment,” Doncic said. “It is not a new role for me. I was a vocal leader in the national team's locker room, also in Dallas.”

The event serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The last time Doncic led Slovenia was at EuroBasket in 2022 when they suffered a disappointing loss against Poland. Doncic has been a four-time All-Star with the Mavs and has developed into one of the NBA's elite players.