Luka Doncic is reportedly expected to play Saturday vs. the Spurs following the Mavericks' Friday loss to the Rockets.

Luka Doncic is expected to return Saturday versus the San Antonio Spurs after missing Friday's game with an injury, NBA insider Marc Stein reports. Dallas was defeated 122-96 by the Houston Rockets on Friday night with Doncic, Irving, and a number of other key players out due to injury. Doncic will try to help the Mavs get back into the win column Saturday.

Unfortunately, injuries have been far too common for the Mavericks. When healthy, Dallas has looked like one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Overall, the Mavs still hold a respectable 16-12 record, a mark that is quite impressive given all of the injury trouble.

Luka's return Saturday bodes well for his chances of playing Monday in the Mavs' Christmas Day clash against the Phoenix Suns. The game will draw plenty of attention as Doncic and Devin Booker renew their rivalry.

Luka Doncic likely to return Saturday

Luka has stayed healthy in 2023-24 despite Dallas' injury concerns overall. A quad injury kept him out of Friday's affair but it doesn't appear to be a serious ailment.

The 24-year-old superstar is making a strong MVP argument in 2023-24. He enters the Mavs-Spurs game averaging 32.7 points per contest on 48.5 percent field goal and 37.6 percent three-point shooting. Doncic is also recording 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.

He's been regarded as one of the best players in the NBA in recent seasons. Now, however, Luka needs to be seriously considered for the title of best player in the league.

The Mavs have relied on Doncic all season long and he's led them to a winning record. It will be interesting to see how Dallas responds to Friday's brutal defeat on Saturday versus the Spurs. San Antonio hasn't performed well this season, but Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs would love to pull off an upset.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.