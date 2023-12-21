The Mavs will be without Luka Doncic on Friday as he's dealing with a quad injury.

The Dallas Mavs might be in trouble on Friday night for their game against the Houston Rockets. Superstar guard, Luka Doncic is still dealing with a quad injury and it looks like he won't be available for that game.

With Doncic out, the Mavs are going to resort to the bench if they hope to take down Houston. In addition to Luka Doncic being out, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II will be missing from the lineup as well, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

“Dallas' Luka Doncic will be sidelined for Friday's game in Houston by a quad injury, league sources say. Kyrie Irving (heel) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) also remain out for the Mavericks. Dončić has averaged 40.4 MPG in December.”

Doncic is an absolute machine. So losing him is going to be costly for the Mavs. Especially considering he's averaging 40.4 minutes a game in the month of December. Not only that, but he's clearly the most valuable player on the team. So far this season, Luka Doncic is averaging 32.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Hopefully, this injury is just short term. But since he's playing so much time, maybe the superstar guard just simply needs a night off. But Dallas will likely keep a close eye on Doncic considering he's the face of the franchise.

The good news is though that Luka Doncic will rest his ankle injury for two days. Dallas doesn't have a game on Thursday night and Doncic won't be participating in Friday's contest. Depending how he feels, we could see the Mavs' star return on Saturday for the San Antonio Spurs matchup.