Luka Doncic's Mavs along with Reggie Miller were not pleased with the technical on Tim Hardaway Jr. during their Lakers matchup.

Officiating has been more than questionable in the first quarter of the NBA season. A lot of players have become livid with a lot of interesting calls and even some non-calls. Reggie Miller noticed one and even called it the worst technical foul. It was against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. just could not catch a break as he was given a strike after an act that did not seem to put anyone in harm's way.

"This is absolutely the worst technical foul I've ever seen… Joey Crawford would have never have called that." Reggie Miller went OFF at the officials after Tim Hardaway Jr. got hit with a tech for hanging on the rim after his dunk 😤pic.twitter.com/9mZwGBc5Sb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

Tim Hardaway Jr. was given a technical foul after catching a go-ahead dunk from Luka Doncic. Furthermore, he hung on the rim for about a split-second and the whistle blew. Reggie Miller could not help but react to the odd call, via NBA on TNT.

“This is absolutely the worst technical foul I've ever seen… Joey Crawford would have never called that,” was the furious declaration that the commentator made after free throws were handed to the Lakers.

Mavs fans were livid

Hardaway did not look like he was showboating by hanging so it may have been uncalled for. Fans were not excited to see this sight.

“They gave Tim Hardaway a tech for not landing on AD’s neck,” and “The ref who gave Tim Hardaway jr a tech there should be sentenced to life in Pelican Bay,” were just some statements thrown around after the whistle was blown

This Mavs game was not the first time that a foul like this was handed out. Earlier in the season, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics was given the same violation after hanging on the rim. Moreover, this is a foul on the rule books but a certain exception can be made. It only kicks in if the player is trying to avoid injury and is recalibrating their landing spot such that they do not get harmed.